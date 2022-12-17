Head coach: David Fromm, second year with Owatonna
Assistant coaches: Justin Fletcher, Paul Martinson
ROSTER
Benjamin Bangs 12, F; Devin Born, 11, F; Blake Davison, 10, D; Ethan Fitch, 11, D; Broderick Goodnature, 11, F; Thomas Herzog, 11, F; Seth Johnson, 10, D; Justin Beman, 11, F; Jackson Kath, 9, F; Zach Knott, 10, F; Porter Kuchenbecker, 12, G; Andrew Mitchell, 10, F; Owen Beyer, 11, F; Brandon Schulz, 11, F; Andrew Skov, 12, F; Brennan Sletten, 11, G; Mark Spurgeon, 11, D; Jack Strom, 11, D; Noah Truelson, 11, F; Joseph Webster, 11, F; Connor Wiese,11, F
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Owen Beyer (Junior) - Injured, a huge piece of our offense coming into this season, was tied for leading scorer last season. We will get him back his senior season and expect wonderful things from him.
Benjamin Bangs - Senior captain
KEEP AN EYE ON
Andy Mitchell (Sophomore) - Very talented player offensively, good speed and shoots the puck well. Very creative offensively and plays with confidence
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Finished 4th in our conference and seeded 6th in our section last season we finished 10-15-1 overall losing to Hastings in Sections.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will be a young team this year, and will take some time to get the men up to speed. We have a great group of young players with a great compete level. As a staff we are excited at the commitment we have from our players on and off the ice. We have a talented team with solid hockey IQ and athleticism.
COMPETITION
Our men will compete hard this season in the Big 9. We have some solid teams in our conference this season Rochester Mayo, Northfield, Albert Lea all return a lot of talented players and should be battling for the Big 9 title. Our Owatonna men will be pushing to be in the conversation as well.