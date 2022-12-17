COACHES
Head coach: Josh Williams, 20th season
Assistant coaches: Brad Schuster, 19th season; Pat Webb, 10th season
ROSTER
Ayden Walter, 12, G; Rielly Kleeberger, 11, G; Nils Gantert, 12, F; Collin Vick, 12, G; Nathan Theis, 11, G; Marcus Graham, 12, G; Blake Burmeister, 12, G; Leyton Williams, 11, G; Jacob Ginskey, 11, F; CJ Theis, 12, F; Jason Klecker, 12, F; Mikah Elstad, 12, F; Ben Buytaert, 11, G; Cole Dahl, 11, G; Ashton Kraus, 11, G; Henry Fox, 11, G; Maurice Dut, 11, F; Yaasir Munye, 11, F; Owen Smith, 11, G
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Blake Burmeister (Sr. Guard) - Blake is a two year starter and was a First Team All-Big 9 selection a year ago. Exceptional shooter & defender.
Collin Vick (Sr. Guard) - Will take over the reigns at PG. Was our 6th man last year and plays with an unbelievable motor. Has a chance to have a great senior season.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Three impact seniors: Ayden Walter (Guard), Nils Gantert (Guard), Jason Klecker (forward) were our top players on JV last year looking to make an immediate impact. They have been playing exceptionally well this first week of the season.
Seniors: Mikah Elstad, Marcus Graham, & CJ Theis
Juniors: Rielley Kleeberger, Jacob Ginskey, Ashton Kraus, Cole Dahl, Leyton Williams, Ben Buytaert, Nathan Theis and several others.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
28-4 overall lost in the consolation finals at state to Andover. 22-0 and conference champs in Big 9. Set an unbelievable amount of individual and team records last season:
Most wins in school history (28), Most assists in school history (567), Most steals in school history (298), Most rebounds in school history (1065), Best Assist to TO ratio in school history (17.7apg to 9.1 TOpg), Highest scoring average in school history (73ppg), One of the top defensive teams in history giving up just 53.5 ppg, Highest point differential in school history (+19.5), Possibly highest FG% for a season with a 51%, Most 3’s attempted and made in a season (250/628), Second best 3pts% as a team with 39.1%
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am excited for every year. We have a great group of kids that we expect to go out and compete every night. Needless to say a different look to our team from the past couple seasons. Despite what we graduated our standards are high and where we expect to finish by the end of the season does not change.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 will always be gauntlet to compete in with lots of quality teams, players and coaches...and our section with Lakeville North, South and Farmington will be one of the toughest in the state once again. However, we still expect to compete in the top half of conference and section play. The difference is our learning curve this year is greater with how “green” we will be. Our hope/expectation is to see a ton of growth over the season and be at our best in February and March.