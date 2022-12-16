COACHES


Annabelle Petsinger NRHEG WR

NRHEG's Annabelle Petsinger returns to the Panthers after wrestling in the first ever MSHSL girls state tournament in 2021-22. (file photo/southernminn.com)
makota misgen title match WSG

NRHEG senior Makota Misgen returns to the Panthers as a state runner-up in the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

