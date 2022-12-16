We are expecting to make a strong attempt at regaining a top three in the conference. We are hoping to learn from our setbacks from last season, and have a winning season this year.
Our team’s strength comes from one senior and two juniors, who have been competing at the varsity level for several years. We had a decent season last year, and we are optimistic that we can be strong again this year because we brought almost everyone back. We are a bit older and more experienced from our last season, and ready for competition. Our main issue will be maintaining a full line-up as we have several wrestlers in the same weight range.
Being able to get athletes to wrestle full matches. Last season our downfall was giving up too many bonus points. If we can eliminate that we will be much more competitive. Also taking risks to score points in situations where we have been tentative in the recent past. If we focus on scoring instead of the winning and losing, the wins should come as a result.
COMPETITION
The Medford Tigers are probably the favorites in the section. Kenyon-Wanamingo, Maple River-USC, and Westfield will all be in the mix.
Section or district favorites: Medford is probably the team to beat in our section, however, Maple River/USC and Westfield are going to be strong contenders as well.