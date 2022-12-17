Junior guard Daxter Lee is returning as one of NRHEG’s top scorers during the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
COACHES
Head coach: Dan Schmidt, first year
Assistant coaches: Aaron Gilliland, first year; Tyler Schlaak, fifth year
ROSTER
Brady Schlaak, 12, C; Dylan Ingvaldson, 12, G; Jackson Chrz, 11, F; Will Tuttle, 11, F; Daxter Lee, 11, G; Sam Olson, 11, F; Jaylin Raab, 11, G; Levin Kitzer, 11, F; Payden Loverink, 11, G; Alden Dobberstein, 10, G; Lukas Loverink, 10, F
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Daxter Lee – Junior Guard, 3-year starter, 13.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 5.7 rpg
Will Tuttle – Junior Center, 1.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Sam Olson – Junior Guard, 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
KEEP AN EYE ON
Aside from the three returning listed above:
Jackson Chrz – Junior Forward
Jaylin Raab – Junior Guard
Alden Dobberstein – Sophomore Guard
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
15-11 overall record. 11-6 conference record. Lost in the first round of playoffs.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Looking to finish in the top half of the conference. Continuous improvement throughout the season. Compete in every game.
COMPETITION
Conference Favorites: Maple River, Hayfield
Section Favorites: Maple River, LCWM
BY THE NUMBERS
11 - Varsity players
3 - Returning letter winners
2- Seniors
Good numbers in the entire program, with 31 players grades 9-12, and
another 26 in grades 7-8. Future numbers look great.
