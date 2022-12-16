Medford seniors Charley Elwood (left) returns to the Tigers as a defending state champion and Tate Hermes (right) returns to the Tigers as a state runner-up. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Medford's Luis Lopez returns to the Tigers as a 2021-22 state qualifier. (file photo/southernminn.com)
COACHES
Head: Dennis Whitman, 26th year
Assistant Coaches: Nick Neumann, 26th year; Bo Noble, second year
ROSTER
Charley Elwood, 12; Dylan Heiderscheidt, 12; Alex Helgeson, 12; Jack Meyer, 12; Tate Hermes, 12; Garron Hoffman, 12; Kael Neumann, 12; Luis Lopez, 11; Evan Schweisthal, 11; Evan Noble, 11; Aiden Ahrens, 10; Tommy Elwood, 10; Kaden Harfmann, 10; Conor Wilson, 9; Aiden Hunt, 8; James Wegner, 8; Blake Cammock, 8; Chase Blazer, 8; Colton Glende, 7; Boe Wilson, 7; Liam Ahrens, 7; Reagan Poe, 7; Tyler Underdahl, 7
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Charley Elwood - State Champ
Tate Hermes - State Runner-up
Tommy Elwood - State Placer
Garron Hoffman - State Qualifier
Luis Lopez - State Qualifier
Jack Meyer - Third in Section
Evan Schweisthal - Third in Section
Mason Degrood - Third in Section
KEEP AN EYE ON
We did not lose anyone to graduation and return the same team as last year
2021-22 RECAP
Second place in Conference and Sections- both losses to Maple River/USC
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Both MR/USC and Blue Earth Area return strong teams and should be considered the favorite right now
BY THE NUMBERS
We have a strong number of seniors but also a great balance of younger kids. Our captains will be a rotation of all the seniors.
