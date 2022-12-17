COACHES
Head coach: John Bruns, eighth year as Blooming Prairie head coach
Assistant coaches: Dean Meshke, Nate Piller (JV), Ben Robins (Junior High)
ROSTER
Addison Doocy, 11; Chloe McCarthy, 12; Claire Schwarz, 9; Macy Lembke, 11; Sienna Fyksen, 11; Abby Smith, 12;Shanna Halverson, 11; Haven Carlson, 12; Catelyn Bartlett, 10; Ella Smith, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 11; Madelaine Stoen, 12; Anna Pauly, 12; Hailey Schumacher, 11
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Anna Pauly – Senior – F/C – Anna is a 3-time letter-winner and worked very hard in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season. She is a strong post-player who played some very important minutes for us last season. She led the Gopher Conference in blocks as a junior and was third on the team in scoring and rebounding. She recently committed to Dakota State to play basketball next season.
Haven Carlson – Senior – F/C – Haven had a breakout year last season in her first varsity action. She was named Honorable Mention All-Conference while putting up solid numbers (Second on team in scoring, rebounding and blocks). Her length allows her to change many shots in her area and gives her a big advantage on the glass.
Chloe McCarthy – Senior – G/F – Chloe had an outstanding year a season ago as a junior. Defensively, she uses her long arms and athleticism to guard all five positions.
Addison Doocy – Junior – F – Addison had a great year last season as a sophomore. She played in every game and was a key contributor. She is a smart player who understands the game very well. She is a strong rebounder, solid defender, and a very good passer.
Shawntee Snyder – Junior - G/F – Shawntee is a player who coaches love to have on their team. She competes on every possession and will always hustle after loose balls and rebounds. She was 2nd in the conference in rebounding last year despite playing primarily on the perimeter.
Macy Lembke – Junior – G – Macy was a perimeter threat for us in addition to a backup ball handler last year. She has a nice shot and can also penetrate into the lane. She will be counted on to handle a lot of the ball-handling load this season.
KEEP AN EYE ON
While we do have six returners coming back this season, there are some newcomers who will be competing for playing time and some important roles on the team. Those newcomers include: Seniors Abby Smith and Madelaine Stoen; Juniors Hailey Schumacher, Shanna Halverson, and Sienna Fyksen; Sophomores Ella Smith and Catelyn Bartlett; Freshman Claire Schwarz.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Last year we were 15-11 overall with a 10-6 record in the Gopher conference, which was good for second place in the East Division. We lost in the Section quarterfinals against Caledonia.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are a group that gained a lot of experience last year with six returners who played extensive minutes a year ago. We had a very good summer as a group and we hope to have some of that success carries over to the season. We have good numbers out this year in grades 9-12 and practices have been really good. It is always fun to go to the gym and have a team that wants to get better and is willing to work. Our focus to start the year will be to get everyone on the same page and get comfortable with new and/or expanded roles. While many of them played last year, this year the expectations and roles are very different for many of them. Obviously, replacing players of the caliber that we lost to graduation will be difficult and then adding to the challenge our move to class AA. However, this group has a lot of potential and our focus of getting better each day should lead to a successful season.
COMPETITION
Hayfield has to be the overwhelming favorite to repeat this season as Conference Champions. Randolph and Triton look to be also solid in the East Division. The West Division will be a three-way battle between NRHEG, Maple River and WEM.
The Section (1AA) will be interesting this season. The Section is always tough with some of the best teams in the state in our area. Caledonia, Rochester Lourdes and Goodhue seem to be the favorites coming into the season. However, a team like PEM or Cotter could definitely be dangerous in the playoffs.