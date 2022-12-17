Carter Bishop, 10; Jack Bruns, 10; Ty Forystek, 11; Cooper Cooke, 10; Gabe Hein, 11; Zack Hein, 11; Brady Kittelson, 10; Jacob Pauly, 10; Sam Smith, 11; Kolby Vigeland, 11; Dylan Anderson, 11
KEY PLAYERS
Brady Kittelson (So.) - Brady returns this season after starting the majority of games as a freshman. He is an athletic guard who is typically defending the opposing teams best player.
Zack Hein (Jr.) - Zach was a starter on our team last season and was one of our top shooters. We are looking for Zach to make a jump in his development and be one of our main scorers this season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Gabe Hein (Jr.) - Gabe will be another one of our top playmakers and uses his length to his advantage defensively.
Cooper Cooke (So.) - Cooper is a player that has taken a big jump in his development over the last couple years. He is a big body down low and will be one of our top rebounders this season.
2021-22 RECAP
Overall: 4-22
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This years team will be very young and will lack varsity experience. One of our biggest strengths this season will be our athleticism. Our keys to a successful season will be to limit the amount of times that we turn the ball over.
COMPETITION
The Gopher Conference this year will be very competitive. The two teams who I think will be the favorites to play in the conference championship are Maple River and Hayfield. Both teams return multiple starters after having great success a year ago.