The Westfield Razorbacks returned to one of their two homes at Blooming Prairie High School on Monday night to host a triangular meet against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Faribault Falcons. Westfield recorded a 1-1 record with a win over NRHEG and a loss to Faribault, while NRHEG went 0-2 with losses to Westfield and Faribault.
Westfield Wrestling (1-1)
The hosting Razorbacks opened the dual against Panthers and got off to a hot start with a 27-0 lead following a 6-2 decision victory for Kevin Hodge, who’d finish with a 2-0 record on the night at 106 pounds, a forfeit victory for Kaiden Chicos at 113 and falls by Gage Mullenbach at 120, Cannon Wacek at 126 and Bo Zwiener at 132 pounds.
Cade Christianson picked up a 13-5 major decision over Ryan Schlaak at 145 and Nolan Kolander followed with a win by forfeit at 152.
Ty Bronson and Brody Johnson rounded things out for the Razorbacks at 182, where Bronson pinned Zander Flatness, and at 195, where Johnson pinned Cole Hutchens, to help Westfield pick up a 49-28 conference and section win.
Westfield closed out the dual by testing themselves against a strong Faribault team ranked as a Class AAA Lean and Mean team by The Guillotine and led by Class AAA’s No. 2 ranked 120-pounder JT Hausen.
Things were looking up for the Razorbacks at the very start, where Hodge picked up his second victory of the night with an 11-6 decision over Faribault’s Lain Kuhlman. But Hodge’s victory marked the last of the night for Westfield.
The Razorbacks wrestled in some competitive matches, but the Falcons were able to find ways to come out on top.
Zwiener and Isaac Yetzer wrestled a close match at 138 pounds, which ended with Yetzer escaping with a 3-2 decision over Zwiener.
Christianson was in firm control of his matchup with Faribault’s Hunter Conrad at 145 pounds and came close to recording a fall on multiple occasions. While leading 12-1 over Conrad, Christianson got caught in a bad spot, which led to a Conrad reversal and an eventual fall for the Falcon at the 3:39 mark.
At 285 to close the dual out, Wyatt Arndt and Faribault’s Giovanni Pino went through the entire first period with neither letting up a point. But in the second period, Pino managed to get in the right spot to record a fall over Arndt at the 3:33 mark.
“The first dual of the night was a good conference and section win,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “We wrestled well throughout the lineup, and were able to score bonus points when needed. Unfortunately, the second dual didn’t go as well. Give Faribault a lot of credit, they have a nice team this year and came ready to wrestle.”
NRHEG Wrestling (0-2)
Despite a slow start in the first dual against the Razorbacks, the Panthers saw a much stronger showing to close out the dual.
Aidan Schlaak recorded NRHEG’s first win of the night while wrestling at 138 pounds against Westfield, where he pinned Kael Steele at the 1:30 mark.
Harbor Cromwell picked up another bonus point victory at 160 after recorded a 10-2 major decision over Grant Magnuson, which was followed by Wyatt Larson pinning Wyatt Magnuson in two minutes at 170.
Aden Berg won by forfeit at 220 and Makota Misgen recorded his first of two falls on the night at 285 with his pin at 1:54 over Arndt.
The Panthers drew the short end of the stick and immediately following the Westfield dual, NRHEG had to prepare to face off against a fresh Faribault squad.
Faribault was in the driver’s seat for a large part of the dual, but NRHEG did see two bonus point victories.
At 132 pounds, Deven Parpart picked up a forfeit victory and at 285, Misgen finished as NRHEG’s only undefeated wrestler after pinning Pino at the 2:04 mark in the 65-12 loss to Faribault.
“We are not going to give up on the season, we are going to keep trying to get better, but right now we are not wrestling really well,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “Makota Misgen had another great night, going out and earning two falls. Both of these teams are tough and I feel like we had moments where we were competitive. I am hoping that these wrestlers are going to keep working at getting better, even though the season is winding down.”