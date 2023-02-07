(Westfield WR) Bo Zwiener

Westfield's Bo Zwiener attempts to pin NRHEG's Deven Parpart. Giovanni

The Westfield Razorbacks returned to one of their two homes at Blooming Prairie High School on Monday night to host a triangular meet against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Faribault Falcons. Westfield recorded a 1-1 record with a win over NRHEG and a loss to Faribault, while NRHEG went 0-2 with losses to Westfield and Faribault.


(Westfield WR) Kevin Hodge

Westfield's Kevin Hodge takes down Faribault's Lain Kuhlman. Giovanni
(Westfield WR) Cade Christianson

Westfield's Cade Christianson records a takedown on NRHEG's Ryan Schlaak. Giovanni
(NRHEG WR) Harbor Cromwell

NRHEG's Harbor Cromwell and Westfield's Grant Magnuson shakes hands after their match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(NRHEG WR) Aidan Schlaak

NRHEG's Aidan Schlaak attempts to gain positioning on Faribault's Hunter Conrad. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(NRHEG WR) Makota Misgen

NRHEG's Makota Misgen goes for the pin against Faribault's Giovanni Pino. Giovanni

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments