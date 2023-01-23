The Westfield wrestling co-op between Blooming Prairie and Hayfield hosted the Dave Erickson Hall of Fame Tournament at Hayfield High School over the weekend. The Razorbacks saw some high individual placements on their way to a third-place team finish.
Competing teams included Dover-Eyota, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (GMLOS), Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (LARP), New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Red Rock Central, Triton, Forest City (Iowa) and the hosting Razorbacks.
WESTFIELD WRESTLING
Westfield saw two individual champions with Kevin Hodge and Cannon Wacek earning titles in the 106 and 126 pound brackets.
Bo Zwiener and Cade Christianson both finished as the runner-ups during the 132 finals for Zwiener and the 145 finals for Christianson.
Gage Mullenbach (120 pounds), Grant Magnuson (152) and Brody Johnson (195) all finished as third place finishers in their respective brackets.
Kaiden Chicos placed fourth in the 113 bracket, Vincent Hernandez placed fifth in the 220 bracket and Wyatt Arndt placed sixth in the 285 bracket.
“This was an impressive showing overall for our first individual tournament of the year,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “Kevin and Cannon both had dominant performances today. We head to Lake City next weekend for another individual tournament. This will be a good test for our guys as we get closer to the postseason.”
NRHEG WRESTLING
The Panthers came away from Hayfield with eight total place winners, which was highlighted by senior Makota Misgen, who finished as the runner-up in the 285 bracket.
NRHEG had a trio of fourth place finishers with Jacob Karl at 106, Reese Routh at 152 and Harbor Cromwell at 160.
Aidan Schlaak (138) and Ryan Schlaak (145) both earned fifth place finishes and Parker Bunn (126) and Cole Hutchens (195) both earned sixth place finishes in their respective brackets.
“On Saturday, we did an adequate job for only nine team members competing,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “We are making improvements as individuals, which makes us better as a team. We will not be giving up anytime soon, that I will assure you.”