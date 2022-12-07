...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Westfield drops triangular duals against LCWM, Sibley East
The Westfield Razorback wrestling team competed in a triangular meet hosted by Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, which also featured Sibley East. Westfield fell 66-13 to LCWM and fell 50-30 to Sibley East.
Bo Zwiener and Cade Christianson stood as the lone undefeated wrestlers for the Razorbacks through the two duals.
Zwiener picked up an 11-3 major decision over Zach Palmer at 138 pounds during the LCWM dual and recorded forfeit victory at 145 against Sibley.
Christianson recorded a pair of falls after pinning LCWM’s Noah Soderman in 32 seconds at 160 pounds and pinning Sibley East’s Owen Utendorfer in 55 seconds at 152 pounds.
Kevin Hodge recorded the only other win in the LCWM dual, where he picked up a 6-3 decision at 113 pounds over LCWM’s Ryder Antony.
In the Sibley East dual, Cannon Wacek (132) pinned Christian Soleto at 1:25 while Brody Johnson (195) and Vincent Hernandez (220) picked up a forfeit victories.
Westfield will return to the mat on Saturday when the Razorbacks take part in the Byron Invitational hosted by the Byron Bears.