(Westfield Wrestling) Bo Zwiener QUAD MEET

Blooming Prairie's Bo Zwiener was one of two wrestlers to go undefeated for the Westfield Razorbacks during their quad meet against Red Rock Central, FCLMC and Pine Island.. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Westfield Razorbacks wrestling team competed in a quad meet and recorded a 1-2 record, defeating Red Rock Central 40-30 and falling 52-27 to Pine Island and 44-30 to Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton.


