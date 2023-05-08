Whether you were trying to take in Corky’s early bird softball at the Steele County Fairgrounds or traveling around for local area sports, Mother Nature made her presence known, with rain cutting several games, meets and tournaments short.

Samantha Bogen

Owatonna's Samantha Bogen (9) covers first base during the Huskies' five-inning game against the Eagan Wildcats before the tournament was canceled. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Kendra Bogen

Owatonna's Kendra Bogen (11) slides across home to score a run during the Huskies' five-inning game against the Eagan Wildcats before the tournament was canceled. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments