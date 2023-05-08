Whether you were trying to take in Corky’s early bird softball at the Steele County Fairgrounds or traveling around for local area sports, Mother Nature made her presence known, with rain cutting several games, meets and tournaments short.
Owatonna Softball at Eagan Tournament
The Owatonna softball team made the drive up to the Northview Park Athletic Fields in Eagan for a tournament that had the Huskies slated to face Eagan, Wayzata and Bloomington Kennedy, but only got to the fifth inning of their first game against the Eagan Wildcats before the tournament was canceled.
Prior to the game getting call, the Huskies battled back-and-forth with the Wildcats and used 12 total hits as a team, which included three hits from Kendra Bogen and two hits from Izzy Radel and Katelyn Bentz, to hold a 9-8 over Eagan after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth. Kennedy Hodgman recorded three strikeouts in her four innings pitched.
Owatonna Baseball at St. Cloud Tournament
The Owatonna baseball team was ready to close out their busy week with a trio of games in St. Cloud. With the weather in St. Cloud, the Huskies were only able to play their Friday game against Minneapolis Southwest and a Saturday morning game against Maple Grove, while missing out on facing Elk River.
Kam Smith made his varsity debut for the Huskies in a 5-2 win over Minneapolis Southwest, which always saw Michael Reinardy come in for the save on the mound and Mitch Seykora powering the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Owatonna fell 3-0 to Maple Grove the following morning while getting to see Carson Olson pitch six innings and only surrendered one hit and no earned runs.
Boys golf at Mankato West triangular
Owatonna boys golf traveled to the Mankato Golf Club for a triangular meet against the Winona Winhawks and the hosting Mankato West Scarlets. Weather delays with lighting ended up cutting the triangular short after 12 holes with the front nine holes being scored.
Through nine holes, Matthew Larson and Mason Pelinka led the Huskies by shooting a 38 each. Blake Burmeister and Quinn Thompson followed with a 40 and a 41 each. Jack Langlois and Ben Buytaert rounded things out with a 45 and a 48.
“We had a great start on the front and was hoping for a chance to catch Mankato West on the back nine,” said Owatonna boys golf head coach Mark Langlois. “Matthew Larson and Mason Pelinka hit a lot of solid shots and scored well on the first nine holes. They both had it rolling that day.”
The junior varsity team had their meet called after nine holes and saw Grady Roush lead with a 48. Mason Buhrow shot a 49, Will Grandquist shot a 52 and Max Goettl shot a 60.
Owatonna boys tennis hosts Red Wing
Owatonna boys tennis Big 9 Conference matchup against the Red Wing Wingers on Friday was moved inside to the Indoor Tennis Center at the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center. Once inside, the Huskies recorded a 7-0 victory over the Wingers.
Singles
No. 1: Thomas Herzog (O) def. Aidan Hull (RW), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Thomas Oien (O) def. Braydon Bennyhoff (RW), 6-3, 6-3
No. 3: Joe Zeman (O) def. Isaiah Jensen (RW), 6-4, 6-4
No. 4: Asher Penn (O) def. Luke Farrar (RW), 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Nils Gantert/Charlie Tuckers (O) def. Gavin Magill/Eli Flattum (RW), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Finn Loveless/Leyton Williams (O) def. Seth Malyon/Austin Hosfeld (RW), 6-2, 6-1
No. 3: Aiden Engel/Emmett Krueger (O) def. McCoy Walter/Philip Lockwood (RW), 6-0, 6-0