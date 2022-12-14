When the Owatonna boys hockey team hit the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre Tuesday night, they were in search of their third win of the season against a familiar foe.
They found it, prevailing 4-3 over the Albert Lea Tigers in overtime.
This wasn’t the first time Owatonna and Albert Lea had shared the ice this season, as the Huskies hosted the Tigers in during the preseason for a scrimmage game. While it was an unofficial 1-0 loss, it showed a new-look Owatonna team just how they stacked up against conference competition.
But when things mattered the most, the Huskies came out on top and now sport a 3-0 record to open the 2022-23 season thanks to a pair of first goals of the season and a big night from junior forward Joseph Webster.
Albert Lea got the initial jump on Owatonna after a shot through traffic and an easy shot off a rebound coming within a minute of each other put the Tigers up 2-0 nearly seven and a half minutes into the period.
Nearly 20 seconds after the Tigers took the 2-0 lead, junior defenseman Jack Strom took a hard hit into the boards and it resulted in a five-minute boarding major on Albert Lea. While the Huskies weren’t able to capitalize on that power play opportunity, it allowed them to generate some momentum while trailing.
The Tigers were whistled for a tripping minor late in the first period and this time, Owatonna made sure to capitalize on the man advantage.
Only around 20 seconds into the power play, Webster came up with the puck off a shot from freshman forward Jackson Kath, wrapped it around the net and snuck it between the post and the goaltender’s leg pad to cut the lead down to 2-1 with 15 seconds remaining in the period.
Owatonna found the equalizer four minutes into the second period during a scramble in front of the Albert Lea net, which ended with junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon chipping the puck into a near-open net for his first goal of the season while the Tigers’ goaltender stuck down on the ice with defensemen trying to help cover the goal.
The Huskies used another early period goal, this time in the third period, to take their first lead of the game. A shot from sophomore forward Zach Knott went just wide of the net, but bounced off the boards perfectly to junior forward Justin Beman, who tapped in the rebound shot for his first goal of the season and gave Owatonna a 3-2 lead.
Albert Lea responded a few minutes later with a pass centered right in front of the net that the Tigers managed to sneak past senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker. With the rest of the third period being scoreless, overtime called for the 3-3 tie.
Overtime lasted three minutes and ended with Webster, who scored Owatonna’s first goal of the game, put in the overtime winner. Senior forward Benjamin Bangs helped get the puck into the offensive zone before Webster took control of the puck, moved past a defender and found an opening past the goaltenders leg pad for Owatonna’s second overtime win of the season.
Webster’s two goals led Owatonna in scoring as he became the team's leading scorer with three goals in three games. Spurgeon’s one goal and two assists for three points led the Huskies against the Tigers. Beman finished with one point on his first goal of the season. Bangs and Andy Mitchell finished with two assists for two points each. Kath and Knott both recorded their first points of the season with both earning one assist.
Between the pipes, Kuchenbecker recorded 20 saves on the 23 shots that he faced for a .870 save percentage while also helping keep the Tigers scoreless on all five of their power play opportunities.
Owatonna earned four points in the conference standings, which puts them at the top of the conference with 10 total points and a 3-0 record. Northfield (4-2 overall, 2-0 Big 9) and Rochester Mayo (4-2-1, 2-0) are tied for second with eight points each.
Following three straight conference wins to open the season, the Huskies (3-0) will test themselves against some non-conference foes as they return back to the ice on Friday to host Spring Lake Park (2-2-1) and on Saturday to host Osseo (2-1) before going on the road against Gentry Academy (3-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 20.