The Owatonna High School Activities Department announced that Pat Webb will take over as the new head coach for the Owatonna girls basketball program in a press release Monday.
“We are very happy to have coach Webb taking the role as our new head girls varsity basketball coach at Owatonna High School,” said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch in the press release. “Pat brings a wealth of basketball experience and knowledge, as well as understanding the rich traditions of Owatonna basketball. Coach Webb is not only a great coach, but more importantly, a great teacher. Pat is a great addition to our head coaching staff and we know he will be an excellent mentor, teacher and coach for our student-athletes.”
Webb is by no means a new face to Owatonna basketball and takes over the girls program having spent the last nine years working with the Owatonna boys basketball program. He most recently served as the head coach for the boys junior varsity team and worked with a varsity boys team that produced one Big 9 title, two Section 1AAAA titles, two state trips and 65 wins over just the past three seasons alone.
Outside of coaching in the boys program, Webb has worked with summer camps, youth clinics and coaching junior varsity summer tournament teams to go along with prior coaching experience across various levels in North St. Paul, Arizona and Michigan.
Webb will have plenty of tools in his arsenal going into his first year at the helm of the girls team. The Huskies will lose three graduating seniors in Anni Moran, Kiara Gentz and Natalie Krumholz, but will return plenty of contributors, which included a deep sophomore class.
The girls team has recorded back-to-back double-digit win seasons and recorded 10 wins this past season with juniors Carsyn Brady and Morgan Fisher and sophomore Maryn Pool all earning Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention selections. With even more reliable contributors coming back, the Huskies are looking to have a good 2023-24 season.