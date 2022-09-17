Blooming Prairie sophomore running back Cole Wangen (right) celebrates with senior offensive lineman Sam Pirkl (left) following Wangen's first touchdown against United South Central on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home on Friday night to host the United South Central Rebels. The Blossoms breezed past USC with a 53-20 victory powered behind a multi-touchdown performance from sophomore running back Cole Wangen.
The first drives from both teams foreshadowed how the night would go. USC started out with its pass-heavy offense, but turned the ball over on downs after the Blossoms pass coverage held up on a fourth down.
Then the Blooming Prairie offense took to the field and drove deep into USC territory, where Wangen would break outside on a run and score from around five yards out to put the Blossoms up 7-0.
Wangen punched in his second touchdown following a touchdown from senior receiver Cade Christenson. By the time halftime rolled around, the Blossoms offense had nearly put up 30 points with two quarters to play.
Blooming Prairie tacked on to its lead in the second half with Wangen scoring his third touchdown amidst a 26-point second half for the Blossoms. The Rebels were able to record 14 points in the first half, but the Blossoms defense held them to just six points in the second half.
The win is exactly what the Blossoms needed following a loss to Lester Prairie the week prior. Now they’ll look to start another winning streak on Friday, Sept. 23 when they go on the road to face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.