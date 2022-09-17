Pirkl and Wangen (BP FB).JPG

Blooming Prairie sophomore running back Cole Wangen (right) celebrates with senior offensive lineman Sam Pirkl (left) following Wangen's first touchdown against United South Central on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home on Friday night to host the United South Central Rebels. The Blossoms breezed past USC with a 53-20 victory powered behind a multi-touchdown performance from sophomore running back Cole Wangen.

Blooming Prairie senior linebacker Micah Donnelly (50) sacks USC's quarterback during the first quarter of the Blossom' win over the Rebels on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson throws the ball during the Blossoms' Friday night win over USC. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

