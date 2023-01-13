The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Northfield Thursday night to match up against the Northfield Raiders. Behind a career night from senior guard Ayden Walter, the Huskies recorded an 88-53 road win.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments