The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Northfield Thursday night to match up against the Northfield Raiders. Behind a career night from senior guard Ayden Walter, the Huskies recorded an 88-53 road win.
Owatonna saw a dominant first half against the Raiders in which the Huskies shot nearly 57 percent from the floor and cashed in on over half of their 3-point shots to take a 26-point, 53-27 going into halftime.
Northfield’s 26-point second half helped them reach the Huskies halftime score and with a 35 point half, including shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three, for Owatonna led to the eventual 35-point road win.
Walter played a big role in the Huskies’ spark of offense as the senior guard recorded a game-high 25 points while shooting 9-11 from the field and 7-8 from beyond the arc. He also added a game-high five steals.
Blake Burmeister and Nolan Ginskey finished in double digit scoring with Burmeister scoring 15 points and Ginskey scoring 10 points. Jason Klecker and Rielly Kleeberger added eight points each, Jacob Ginskey added six points, Collin Vick added five points, Cole Dahl added three points, Nils Gantert added two points and Mikah Elstad added one point.
Klecker led the team in rebounding and blocked shots with seven rebounds and two blocks and Kleeberger led the team in assists with four total.