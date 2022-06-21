It quickly became no secret that bats were swinging in the favor of Owatonna Post 77, who poured in a heavy stream of runs through the first three innings of an eventual 14-4 win over Kasson-Mantorville Post 333 on Monday.
But across 14 total runs on 10 total hits as a team, no one was mashing the ball like center fielder and cleanup hitter Caleb Vereide, whose stat line nearly matched Kasson-Mantorville as a team.
Vereide’s standout performance in the batter’s box got going early in the bottom of the first inning.
Shortstop Ayden Walter drew a leadoff walk on a full count; third baseman Mitch Seykora drew a four-pitch walk; and pitcher Matt Seykora drew a walk on a 3-1 count to load the bases up for Vereide in the cleanup spot.
Kasson-Mantorville’s pitcher struggled with pitches sailing outside, but on a 3-1 count, Vereide found his pitch and ripped one into the left-center gap to clear the bases. By the time Kasson got the ball in, Vereide was already sliding into third for a three-RBI triple to put Owatonna up 3-0 with no outs.
“[Vereide’s] first swing was probably his best swing of the year, and he just kept on getting better and better as the game progressed,” Cummins said. “The one he put out to center was even better than his first at bat. Awesome night for him.”
Vereide ended up scoring on a pitch that sailed wide during first baseman Chris Homuth’s at-bat immediately following his triple.
Homuth went on to draw a walk, took second after a pickoff attempt went past the first baseman and got to third after Kasson couldn’t field a Drew Kretlow ground up the middle cleanly. With two outs and Ethan Armstrong up to bat, Kretlow stole second and while Kasson tried throwing him out, Homuth found an easy opening to run home and put Post 77 up 5-0.
Owatonna ran through its entire batting order in the first so Walter was able to leadoff in the bottom of the second, which he drew another walk. Mitch Seykora also got on base, but a slight miscommunication in base stealing saw Seykora called out trying to return to first while Walter was able to get to third.
With two outs and Walter on third, Vereide returned to the plate and drove the second pitch he saw from a new pitcher deep into left field and fell just short of the fence. Walter had an easy job home and Vereide slid into second with an RBI-double.
Vereide was now 2-2 with a double, a triple and four total RBIs in just two innings, but the best was yet to come for the recent Owatonna High School graduate.
“They got the bats going down in Omaha and that feeling, that confidence definitely followed us,” Cummins said. “It was a great night to see them swing it, the ball was traveling, they had some great swings. A lot of those balls that were hit on a line were hit extremely hard, so it was an awesome night offensively.”
After Mitch Seykora got on with a single to right field and made it to third with a Matt Seykora single into left field in the bottom of the third, Vereide stepped into the box with one out in a 10-4 ball game.
He swung on the first pitch and it fouled straight back. But on the second pitch, he drilled the ball to center field and it carried over the fence for a three-run homer to bring the score to 13-4 and improved his stat line to 3-3 with a double, triple, a home run and seven RBIs.
Vereide just missed out on hitting for the cycle in the bottom of the fourth after Kasson’s third baseman fielded his grounder and stepped on third for the final out of the inning.
Even the offensive production outside of Vereide was on fire.
Immediately following Vereide’s home run, Homuth nearly made it back-to-back homers on his first pitch, but the ball bounced off about halfway up the left field fence for a stand up double. Right after Homuth, Kretlow lined a shot into right-center to score Homuth and attempted to turn it into a triple, but got tagged out on the slide into third.
Left fielder Briley Highfield scored two in the second inning after his hit to left field rolled past Kasson’s left fielder. Johnny Clubb knocked him in with a grounder to the shortstop and beat the throw to first and reached second after the throw to first got behind the first baseman.
Defensively, Matt Seykora went the distance on the mound and four scoreless innings in the five total. Kasson-Mantorville had a small two-out rally with a couple of RBIs to score four on three hits.
“Matt pitched really well,” Cummins said. “He probably put that on himself in how those four runs scored with the put out that was hit back at him. Other than that, he was super good. His ball was popping, good curveball.”
The win over Kasson-Mantorville starts a nice home stretch for the legion squad, who get a double header against Rochester John Marshall and games against Bryon on Thursday and against Mankato American on Tuesday, June 28 before they go back out on the road again.
It also served as a nice welcome home for a couple of players that just returned back from Owatonna VFW’s Battle of Omaha championship trip down to Nebraska this past weekend. Ayden Walter, Mitch Seykora and Ethan Armstrong were among those just in Omaha.
Owatonna continues to the home stretch following Tuesday’s double-header against John Marshall by hosting Bryon at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dartts Park.