NRHEG’s Quinn VanMaldegehm broke the school record in the girls 800-meter run earlier in the season and qualified to run it in the Class A state meet after winning it at the Section 1A meet. (file photo/southernminn.com)
During the Waseca Last Chance Meet, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem broke the school record for the girls 800-meter run. Now VanMaldeghem will represent the Panthers at the Class A Championships on Thursday and Friday after winning the race at the Section 1A Championships.
VanMaldeghem was the only Panther across both teams to finish in the top three, where she struck gold with her event-winning, state-ticket-punching time of 2:27.89. Her closest competition fell three seconds behind her with Ruby Ballalatak of Sibley East coming the closest at 2:30.24.
Her first place finish earned 10 of the girl’s 28.5 team points for a 12th place finish. The boys team finished with 17 points for a 17th place team finish.
Anika Ladlie and Jaylin Raab had the next two highest finishes for NRHEG with both finishing in fourth place. Ladlie reached four feet, nine inches in the girls high jump and Raab reached 19 feet, 8.75 inches in the boys long jump.
Evelyn Nydegger at 17.42 seconds in the girls 100-meter hurdles, Brittyn Anderson at 31 feet, 11,5 inches in the girls shot put and Will Tuttle at 43.39 seconds in the boys 300 hurdles all earned individual fifth place finishes. The girls 4x800 team of Journey Utpadel, Holly Bartness, Torri Vaale and VanMaldeghem took fifth at 10:59.53.
Tuttle took sixth in the 110 hurdles at 16.29 seconds and the boys 4x400 team of Nik Petsinger, Sawyer Prigge, Aiden Deyle and Raab took sixth at 3:47.44. The boys 4x100 team of Matthew Mueller, Petsinger, Prigge and Raab took seventh at 48.29 seconds.
The girls 4x100 team (Josie Strom, Natalie Johnson, Bartness, Sierra Misgen) and the 4x400 team (Utpadel, Chloe Riewer, Misgen, VanMaldeghem) took eighth place at 56.26 seconds and 4:44.93 respectively. Lauren Cowell recorded an individual eighth place finish in the discus throw at 87 feet, five inches.
“I’m very proud of all who made it to sections, we have a very competitive section,” said NRHEG head coach Duey Ferber.
The Class A Championships will take place Thursday and Friday at St. Michael Albertville High School. VanMaldeghem will compete in the Class A preliminary round at 4 p.m. on Thursday and has the shot at competing in the finals at 4 p.m. on Friday