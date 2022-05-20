The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams attempted to dodge the Thursday rains by heading up to Waseca High School for the Waseca Last Chance Meet against Waseca, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and New Ulm.
The girls team tied WEM in team points for second with 55.5 points each while the Waseca girls claimed first with 130.5 points. The boys team finished third with 47.83 points while New Ulm (62.33) and Waseca (117.5) finished ahead of them.
The highlight of the day was eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem that set a brand new school record in the girls 800-meter run with her event-winning time of two minutes, 27.39 seconds.
VanMaldeghem was also a part of the girls 4x800 relay team that claimed their only other first place finish. Alongside Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale and Holly Bartness, the girls finished with a time of 10:47.05 to win the event.
Utpadel and VanMaldeghem also teamed up with Sierra Misgen and Chloe Riewer to take second place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:33.90. Natalie Johnson (17.99 seconds) and Evelyn Nydegger (30 feet, 7.75 inches) also took second in the 100 hurdles and triple jump respectively.
Johnson also took third in the 300 hurdles at 54.71 seconds and took third in the 4x100 with a time of 56.31 seconds alongside Riewer, Kyra Spies and Josie Strom. Spies took an individual third place finish in the 200m dash at 28.86 seconds. Annabelle Petsinger (15:25.45) in the 3,200m, Gabby Schlaak (18.14 seconds) in the 100 hurdles and Anika Ladlie (four foot, eight inches) in the high jump all earned third place finishes.
On the boys side, Will Tuttle, Sawyer Prigge and Jaylin Raab earned a trio of first place finishes. Tuttle won the 110 hurdles at 16.38 seconds, Prigge won the high jump at five feet, eight inches and Raab won the long jump at 19 feet, 10 inches.
Parker Bunn earned the boys lone individual second place finish with his time of 44.28 seconds in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team (Raab, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger, Prigge), the 4x400 team (Nik Petsinger, Prigge, Raab, Tuttle) and the 4x800 team (Sam Christensen Conner Nelson, Gavin Sletten, Jacob Karl) all took third with times of 47.88 seconds, 2:34.70 and 10:03.29 respectively.
Raab also claimed a third place finish with his time of 11.64 seconds in the 100m dash while Harbor Cromwell claimed the only other third place finish with his height of nine feet in the pole vault.
The boys and girls teams will now gear up for Section 2A subsections that will begin on Thursday.