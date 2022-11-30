THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Girls Basketball
Owatonna at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Medford at LeSueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
NRHEG vs Blue Earth Area, 7:15 p.m
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Winona, 7 p.m.
Waseca (NRHEG) at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Waseca (NRHEG) vs Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Medford hosts LSH, WEM/JWP, Waseca (quad), 5 p.m.
NRHEG vs St. Peter, Watertown-Mayer (at St. Peter), 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Blooming Prairie at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Owatonna at Coon Rapids Tournament, 9 a.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) at St. Charles quad, 10 a.m.
NRHEG at St. James Tournament, 9:45 a.m.
Dance
Owatonna at Cannon Falls Invite, TBD
Waseca (NRHEG) at Blue Mound, noon
Waseca (NRHEG) at Blue Mound, 1:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs JWP, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Mankato East, 7 p.m.
Waseca (NRHEG) at Worthington, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Medford vs Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Dodge County, 7 p.m.
Waseca (NRHEG) at Minnesota River (Le Sueur Area), 7 p.m.
Owatonna at Faribault, 6 p.m.
Waseca (NRHEG) vs Windom, 7 p.m.
Owatonna hosts Austin, Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) vs Medford (at Hayfield), 7 p.m.
NRHEG vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Owatonna vs Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Owatonna vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Grand Meadow, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Belle Plaine, 5:30 p.m. (Glencoe-Silver Lake Tournament)
Blooming Prairie at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
