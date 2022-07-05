Upcoming baseball schedules Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Owatonna Aces7/10: Aces vs Austin (Home, 1 p.m.)7/13: Aces @ Stewartville-Racine (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/15: Aces @ Waseca (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/17: Aces @ PEM (Away, 1 p.m.)7/22: Aces vs PEM (Home, 6:30 p.m.)Owatonna Legion Post 777/7: Post 77 vs Rochester Lourdes (TBD, 7 p.m.)7/11: Post 77 @ Stewartville (Away, 7 p.m.)7/12: Post 77 vs Winona (Home, 7 p.m.)7/14: Post 77 vs Faribault (Home, 7 p.m.)Owatonna VFW 9/107/7: VFW 10 @ Rochester Century (Away, 5 p.m.)7/11: VFW 10 DH vs Red Wing (Home, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.)7/12: VFW 10 @ Stewartville (Away, 5 p.m.)7/14: VFW 9 vs Cottage Grove (Home, 6 p.m.) Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ace Owatonna Vfw Baseball Legion Owatonna Post Dh Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Engage Owatonna survey results indicate high desire for new cuisine Charges filed following multiple 911 calls for man attacking woman Blooming Prairie prepares for thousands back at Old Fashioned Fourth of July The road worked ahead and gave me some class Woman arrested, charged for allegedly assaulting man outside bar Upcoming Events Jul 5 "Pi to 100 Places" July art exhibit Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 Genealogy Club Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 St. Vincent’s Table Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 6 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6 Coffee Club Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Submit an Event