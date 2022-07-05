Owatonna Aces

7/10: Aces vs Austin (Home, 1 p.m.)

7/13: Aces @ Stewartville-Racine (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/15: Aces @ Waseca (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/17: Aces @ PEM (Away, 1 p.m.)

7/22: Aces vs PEM (Home, 6:30 p.m.)

Owatonna Legion Post 77

7/7: Post 77 vs Rochester Lourdes (TBD, 7 p.m.)

7/11: Post 77 @ Stewartville (Away, 7 p.m.)

7/12: Post 77 vs Winona (Home, 7 p.m.)

7/14: Post 77 vs Faribault (Home, 7 p.m.)

Owatonna VFW 9/10

7/7: VFW 10 @ Rochester Century (Away, 5 p.m.)

7/11: VFW 10 DH vs Red Wing (Home, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

7/12: VFW 10 @ Stewartville (Away, 5 p.m.)

7/14: VFW 9 vs Cottage Grove (Home, 6 p.m.)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments