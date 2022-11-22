Cael Robb (family)

Owatonna senior Cael Robb recently signed to wrestle with Nebraska-Kearney at the NCAA Division II level. Robb is joined by his family and Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

During the 2021-22 wrestling season, then junior and now senior Cael Robb was just one of the key pieces to the success of the Owatonna Huskies. In 2022-23, he’ll be one of the most important pieces.


Cael Robb UNK

Owatonna’s Cael Robb (blue) rides Northfield’s Jackson Barron during in the 2021-22 Section 1AAA 132 pound finals. Robb ended up winning the 132 section title by a 1-0 decision. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Cael Robb (Coach Johnson)

Owatonna senior Cael Robb (right) is going to be one of the senior captains in the 2022-23 wrestling season and is joined by head coach Derek Johnson. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

