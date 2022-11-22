During the 2021-22 wrestling season, then junior and now senior Cael Robb was just one of the key pieces to the success of the Owatonna Huskies. In 2022-23, he’ll be one of the most important pieces.
The next step after his senior season in Robb’s wrestling career is already set in stone, as Owatonna’s three-time state medalist committed and signed to wrestle for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II powerhouse University of Nebraska — Kearney.
Robb’s journey to land with the UNK Lopers started back during the spring when he took an unofficial visit out to the campus. The official visits didn’t come until this fall, and Robb took another trip to Kearney in mid-September.
There were a couple other schools on the radar, with varying degrees of interest from Robb, including Northern State (South Dakota), West Liberty (West Virginia), Northern Illinois and Augustana.
But none of the other school’s vying for the Owatonna senior captain could match what UNK had to offer.
“I took a few visits to other schools, but right away at Kearney, I liked the team, I liked the coaches, the college is a perfect size for me, and it has a major that I want,” Robb said. “Plus, with their success, it was kind of a no-brainer. I want to be with those top guys. I want to be on the top of the podium, and I think those coaches can get me there.”
Success is no stranger in Robb’s future home of Kearney, as the Lopers are a four-time NCAA Division II team champion, which includes being the defending national champs from the 2021-22 season.
UNK was nearly back-to-back champions in 2021-22, but fell 1.5 points shy of the national championship during the 2020-21 season. Even if Kearney had won it in 2020-21, it wouldn’t have been the first time the Lopers were back-to-back team champions after doing so in the 2011-12 and 2012-23 seasons.
But on top of what UNK has to offer on the mat, Robb is looking into potentially get into a coaching position following his wrestling career and UNK provides him an opportunity to pursue a sports management degree with the ability to also add a potential minor in coaching or nutrition to help him.
While a near 500 mile and seven hour trip between Owatonna to Kearney puts a bit of a gap between Robb and his hometown, another thing that certainly helped out with his decision to land with the Lopers was also being close to older brother Peyton, who wrestles with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The only thing separating the Robb brothers is a near two hour drive straight from Kearney to Lincoln on I-80 East for Cael and I-80 West for Peyton.
But before Robb can get to work with the Lopers, he’s got his final season with the Huskies to prepare for, which he’ll be an integral part of on and off the mat as a captain.
“It’s incredible because Cael Robb is exactly what we talk about, not only as Owatonna wrestling, but as Owatonna athletics preaching developing good human beings we’re sending out in the world,” said Owatonna wrestling head coach Derek Johnson. “Wrestling accolades aside, he’s a 3.8 GPA student, he’s a model character person in the room, a natural leader and displayed that throughout the offseason by taking younger guys under his wing.”
Owatonna is coming off a season where it lost 12 total seniors to graduation, which included senior captains Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy, Andrew Nirk and Rian Grunwald and other other lineup usuals in Mason Krampitz, Kanin Hable, Jake Gronli and Michael Bobo.
With a young roster and plenty of options at some of the lighter weights, Robb is stepping up, not only as a leader, but in weight class too, as he’s set to take over the spot at 160, where two-time state champ Landen Johnson occupied.
Robb’s production on the mat during his junior season as a top ranked 132-pounder bring plenty of excitement for the Huskies heading into 2022-23.
He amassed a 41-5 overall record to bring his career record up to 121-24 while leading Owatonna in takedowns (87), nearfalls (101 points), tech falls (four) and major decision victories (eight), while also finishing second on the team in wins (41) and in team points (191 total).
He’s also coming off a Section 1AAA individual championship, a third place finish at the Class AAA state meet at 132 pounds and was a third place finisher during the 2022 MN Christmas Tournament.
While winning his first state title would be a perfect ending to his high school career, Robb is looking to help bring as much team success as possible while setting his own individual goals.
“Obviously I want to win the state title and hopefully I can help lead my team to a section championship, make a state run as a team, Big 9 champions as a team,” Robb said. “But also individual goals, 100 takedowns. I haven’t made that list yet and that’s a big one. I want to get a lot of pins this year and get a lot of bonus points.”