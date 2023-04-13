Baseball: Waseca 17, Medford 0
The Medford Tigers dropped to 0-2 on Tuesday following Monday’s 11-4 road loss against Triton.
A handful of early errors committed by the Tigers were enough to led an experienced Waseca team run away with things.
Medford recorded two hits in the loss and will continue their hunt for the first win of the season.
Baseball: JWP 20, Blooming Prairie 0
The Blooming Prairie baseball team opened up their season by facing a veteran-led Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldog team at Riverland Community College.
JWP used multi-run innings in the first, second, third and fifth innings to pull ahead against the Awesome Blossoms.
Jesse Cardenas led Blooming Prairie with two hits and Sam Pirkl followed him up with one hit. Carsten Ingvalson and Lance Lembke both drew one walk each.
Time on the mound was split between Cardenas, Pirkl, Alex Lea and Lucas Schammel and they combined for five strikeouts in five innings while surrendering 12 hits, 14 earned runs and 13 walks.
Baseball: NRHEG 5, Blue Earth Area 2
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers got things rolling in their season opener against Blue Earth Area. The Panthers start 1-0 on the season after beating the Buccaneers 5-2.
NRHEG scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and second innings before tallying one more run in the fifth and holding off the Buccaneers in the top of the seventh.
Andrew Phillips led the Panthers in the batter's box with two hits for two doubles, Daxter Lee recorded one hit and two RBIs and Ethan Thompson recorded one hit.
On the mound, Lee got picked up where he left off last season by pitching the complete seven innings and posting nine strikeouts in his first win of the season. He surrendered four hits, three walks and one earned run.
Softball: Medford 12, Triton 7
The Medford softball team got off to a 1-0 start on their season by racking up 14 hits and 12 runs in the Tigers’ 12-7 home win over the Triton Cobras.
Medford recorded four runs in the bottom of the first and added one more in the bottom of the second, but Triton used a two-run second and a three-run third inning to tie it up at 5-5. The Tigers came back with a five-run fifth inning between one-run fourth and sixth innings. The Cobras added two in the top of the seventh, but Medford closed things out.
Josie Witter led the Tigers at the plate with team-highs three hits with two doubles and five RBIs. Lydia Krenske, Josie Schell and Aleah Vogt added two hits each. Jenesis McGuire, Grace Keller, Mackenzie Velishek, Hailey Chambers and Jade Laue all had one hit each. Schell added two RBIs and McGuire, Velishek and Vogt added one RBI each.
Velishek pitched all seven innings for the Tigers and recorded eight strikeouts, while allowings three walks, 14 hits and seven runs.
Softball: Blooming Prairie 8, JWP 2
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms improved to 2-1 on the season after going on the road to Janesville to take on a JWP team playing in their season opener. The Awesome Blossoms earned their winning record after defeating the Bulldogs 8-2.
Blooming Prairie scored an early first inning run before adding two in the fourth and one in the fifth innings. JWP added one run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, but a four-run seventh inning for the Blossoms helped them secure the win.
Macy and Layla Lembke both recorded multi-hit games with two hits each. Rachel Winzenburg, Lily Schammel, Haven Carlson, Lexi Steckelberg and Ella Smith all recorded one hit. Winzenburg led the team with three RBIs while Layla Lembke and Carlson added two each and Steckelberg added one.
In the circle, Carlson pitched all seven innings and recorded seven strikeouts while only surrendering three hits, six walks and one earned run.
Medford, Blooming Prairie Track and Field (Glen Amundsen Invitational)
The Medford and Blooming Prairie boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Stewartville to compete in the Glen Amundsen Invitational. The Medford girls finished in fourth place while the boys finished in sixth. Blooming Prairie recorded a pair of fifth place team finishes.
Jackie Cole and Abby Fitzgerald led the Medford girls team. Cole recorded a new meet record in the girls long jump after placing first at 17 feet. She also finished second in the 200m (26.96 seconds) and third in the 100m (13.32 seconds). Fitzgerald finished first in the girls discus throw at 115 feet, five inches and finished second in the shot put at 28 feet, five inches with Reagan Sutherland behind her in third with a 27-foot, 11-inch shot put throw.
The Medford boys team was led by a trio of second place finishes on the track. Jesse Ortiz recorded a time of 23.38 seconds in the 200m, Cohen Stursa recorded a time of 52.47 seconds in the 400m and the 4x400 relay team of Ortiz, Stura, Luis Lopez and Cohen O’Connor recorded a time of 3:40.99.
Other top Medford finishes included Dylan Heiderscheidt in the boys pole vault (third) and shot put (fifth), the boys 4x800 (fourth), Lopez in the 800m (fifth), Austin Erickson in the 3,200m (sixth), Isabel Miller in the girls discus (fourth), the girls 4x200 and 4x100 (fifth each) and Lydia Heiderscheidt in the 400m (fifth).
Annaka Forsberg led the Blooming Prairie girls with first place finishes in the high jump (5-06.00) and triple jump (33-10.00). Chloe McCarthy followed her in the triple jump with a third place finish at 32-00.25 and finished second in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.49.
Owen Krueger led the boys team with a second place finish in the discus throw (133-03) and a third place finish in the shot put (47-06.50). Derek Kubicek followed with a third place finish in the triple jump at 37 feet,10 inches.
Other top Blooming Prairie finishes included Gloria Hernandez in the girls 1,600m (third), girls 4x800 relay (third), Clare Rennie in the girls pole vault (tied for third) and 300m hurdles (fourth), Sophie Thomas in the girls shot put and discus (seventh each), Sam Smith in the boys high jump (fourth) and 200m (fifth), boys 4x100 relay (fourth) and Cole Wangen in the pole vault (fourth).
NRHEG Track and Field (Viesselman True Team)
The NRHEG boys and girls track and field team traveled to United South Central High School for the Viesselman True Team meet. The girls team recorded a second place finish, while the boys finished in fourth place.
Evelyn Nydegger led the girls with a trio of first place finishes. She clocked in at 18.47 second and 51.71 seconds in the 100m and 300m hurdles and reached 33 feet, one inch in the triple jump.
Anika Ladlie and Lauren Cowell both recorded first place finishes of their own with Ladlie clearing four feet, eight inches in the high jump and Cowell throwing for 96 feet, 11 inches in the discus throw.
Other top finishes for the girls included Gabby Schlaak in the 100m hurdles (second) and the high jump (third), Kiera Lenort in the high jump (second), Malonna Wilson in the shot put (second), Paige Johnsion in the 100m (third), Cowell in the shot put (third), the 4x100 and the 4x200 (third each).
The boys were led by four total first place finishes, which included Will Tuttle earning the top times in the 110m and 300m hurdles at 16.71 seconds and 43.30 seconds. Lucas Hanna threw for 130 feet, 0.5 inches in the discus and the 4x400 relay team of Aiden Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Will Tuttle and Jaylin Rabb combined for a time of 3:42.91.
Other top finishes for the boys included Raab in the long jump (second), Prigge in the high jump (second), the 4x100 relay team (second), Levin Kitzer in the 110m hurdles (third), Conner Nelson in the 800m (third) and the 4x800 relay (third).