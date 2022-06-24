Between Owatonna starter Brayden Truelson and Waseca starter Danny Cromer, there was no question that the pitching was strong to kickstart the showdown between the Aces and the Braves at Dartts Park.
But as time went on, Truelson’s arm ended up paving the way for an eventual Owatonna Aces’ 11-1 victory over the Braves in a near no-hitter shutout.
Truelson and Cromer made light work in the first inning with Truelson picking up two strikeouts and forcing one pop fly while allowing one walk and Cromer forcing a ground out to second and back-to-back pop flies.
But when Truelson took to the mound in the second inning, his fantastic night was just getting started.
Despite giving up a second walk, Truelson forced three quick outs, which quickly became a reoccurring theme for Owatonna’s defense. Inning after inning, the Braves were trying to find ways to break through on Truelson, but a strong defensive unit backing him and an even stronger arm resulted in little answers.
A handful of walks helped Waseca get on base, but it was still in the hunt for its first hit off Truelson. The answer wouldn’t come until the eighth inning.
To that point, Truelson was amidst a no-hitter through seven shutout innings. The Braves teased a hit with Scott Hanson getting on and taking second thanks to a grounder to third and an error at first.
The Aces got a force out on shortstop Seth Anderson at first while Hanson stayed on second, which brought first baseman Kelvin Nelson up to the plate. On the very first pitch, Nelson drove the ball into right field for a single to snap Truelson’s hope of a no-hitter while advancing Hanson to third with the potential to break the shutout as well.
Owatonna called it a night for Truelson, who exited the game with 10 strikeouts and five walks and one hit allowed through 7.1 innings.
Gavin Rein took over on the mound for Truelson and Rein’s first batter, Waseca catcher Chris Glynn, flew out to left field on his first pitch, but it was enough for Hanson to tag up and snap the shutout.
On Owatonna’s end, the offense gradually began picking up steam before running away with things while building off Truelson’s momentum on the mound.
Cromer experienced a little bit of a setback in the second inning when Owatonna left fielder Quinn Christensen drove a ball deep into center field, which was just out of reach for Waseca center fielder Kyle Waugh.
Christensen’s double allowed Owatonna shortstop A.J. Vandereide scored thanks to his single before Christensen came up to the plate. A couple of steals allowed Christensen to find an opening to score and give the Aces an early 2-0 lead.
Outside of a single to third baseman Tyler Smith, Cromer bounced back with three consecutive outs to force a quick bottom of the third.
Hits from Jacob Meiners and Jake Hines opened the door for second baseman Eric Benson to double off the right field fence and score Meiners and a pinch-running Jack Helget to double the Aces lead going into the fifth.
Cromer pitched six total innings before the Braves turned to Uriah Possin to pitch the seventh inning and having Tink Larson come in to pitch for the eighth inning, but Owatonna’s bats were too hot and the Aces recorded seven runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, which included three runs in the eighth to secure the 10-run lead.
Vandereide, Christensen and Hines led the Aces with three hits each while Benson and Travis Hilstad followed them up with two hits. Tyler Smith, Matt Seykora, Brian Simon, Jacob Meiners and Jack Helget all recorded one hit each.
Nelson recorded the only hit for the Braves and Hanson scored the lone run. Anderson, Glynn, Ryan Wangen and Alex Feeney all recorded walks.