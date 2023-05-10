Track and field teams all around the state of Minnesota competed in their respective section true team meets Tuesday, with an opportunity to compete in their respective state true team meets. The Medford and Blooming Prairie teams competed in the Section 1A meet and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva teams competed in Section 2A.
The Medford boys finished 14th overall with 404 points and the girls finished 13th overall with 456 points. The Blooming Prairie boys finished sixth overall with 651 points and the girls finished 16th overall with 361 points. The NRHEG boys finished 10th overall with 533.5 points and the girls finished sixth overall with 645.5 points.
Medford Track and Field (1A)
Cohen Stursa led the boys team with their lone first place finish after recording the top time of 51.82 seconds in the 400-meter dash. He also finished seventh behind Jesse Ortiz’ third place finish at 23.18 seconds in the 200m. Ortiz also placed fifth in the 100m. The boys 4x800 relay team took fifth at 8:57.48 and the 4x400 team took sixth at 3:42.98.
In field events, Dylan Heiderscheidt recorded an eighth place finish in the pole vault at nine feet, six inches, a 12th place finish in the shot put at 38 feet, five inches with Hunter Perdue in 14th and a 13th place finish in the discus throw at 106 feet, seven inches.
The girls team was led by Abby Fitzgerald in the discus throw and a handful of top placements from Jackie Cole. Fitzgerald recorded the top throw of 123 feet, one inch to win the discus, while Isabel Miller finished in ninth place. Cole finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 10.75 inches, third in the 100m at 12.84 seconds and fourth in the 200m at 26.20.
Lydia Heiderscheidt finished 11th in the pole vault, Fitzgerald and Reagan Sutherland finished 15th and 17th in the shot put, the 4x100 relay team finished in seventh place and the 4x200 relay team finished in ninth place.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field (1A)
The Blooming Prairie boys' sixth place finish was led by relays and some strong performances in field events.
On the track, they picked up a first place finish in the 4x200 relay at 1:35.76 and a third place finish in the 4x100 at 45.90 seconds. Will Sunde finished eighth in the 400m and Sam Smith finished 11th in the 200m.
Owen Krueger finished third in the discus throw at 125 feet, eight inches and fourth in the shot put at 42 feet, 10.25 inches. Kolby Vigeland added a fourth place finish in the pole vault at 10 feet, six inches. Gabe Hein finished fifth in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches, Derek Kubicek finished seventh in the triple jump at 37 feet and Cade Christianson finished ninth in the long jump at 18 feet, two inches.
The girls team was led by Annaka Forsberg, who picked up another first place finish in the high jump after clearing five feet, four inches. She also finished first in the triple jump at 35 feet, 8.25 inches and finished eighth in the 200m at 27.44 seconds.
Clare Rennie finished fifth in the pole vault at eight feet, six inches and 13th in the 100m hurdles, Gloria Hernandez finished sixth in the 3,200m at 12:42.28, Sophie Thomas finished 10th in the discus throw at 89 feet and Chloe McCarthy took 15th in the 400m at 1:06.49.
NRHEG Track and Field (2A)
NRHEG’s lone first place finish of the day came from Will Tuttle and the boys team. Tuttle recorded the top time of 42.22 seconds in the 300m hurdles, while also placing second in the 110m hurdles at 15.90 seconds.
Lucas Hannah recorded a third place finish in the discus throw at 133 feet, 10 inches and fifth in the shot put at 40 feet, 8.5 inches. Sawyer Prigge also added a fourth place finish with his jump of five feet, 10 inches in the high jump. The 4x100 relay team finished in sixth place, the 4x400 relay team finished in ninth place, Harbor Cromwell finished ninth in the pole vault and Levin Kitzer finished eighth in the 110m hurdles.
The girls were led by a handful of second place finishes, which included Quinn VanMaldeghem in the 800m at 2:32.31, Evelyn Nydegger in the 100m hurdles at 17.20 seconds and in the triple jump at 33 feet and Anika Ladlie in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches.
Malona Wilson took third in the shot put at 32 feet, 6.75 inches, the 4x100 relay team took third at 54.80 seconds, Gabby Schlaak took fifth in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches, Chloe Riewer took fifth in the long jump at 15 feet, Lauren Cowell took sixth in the discus throw at 87 feet, seven inches and the 4x200 relay team took seventh at 1:59.67.