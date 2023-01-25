The ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre officially witnessed back-to-back 8-0 shutout victories for the Owatonna Huskies.
Following the girls win on Monday, the Owatonna boys team capitalized on a trio of season firsts for Charles Valento, Ethan Fitch and Isaiah Hooper to help them to their 8-0 shutout of the Red Wing Wingers on Tuesday.
For the three Huskies, their first goals of the year came at different points in their individual seasons. Fitch, a junior defenseman, has appeared on the blue line since the start of the season and came into the game with three assists. Valento, a senior forward, worked his way into the lineup and had appeared in 11 games. Hooper, a junior forward, got to see some ice time in the third period as a junior varsity player.
Fitch not only scored his first goal of the season, but also scored a second on his way to a team-leading four point night with two additional assists.
The first for Fitch came late in the second period when the Huskies were already leading 4-0. Fitch found an opening for a shot at the top of the faceoff circle. While Red Wing got a pad on the shot, the puck continued its path slowly across the goal line to extend Owatonna’s lead.
Late into a penalty-filled third period, Fitch found a similar shot opportunity on the power play, but this time the Winger’s netminder wasn’t able to get the blocker up in time to deflect Fitch’s goal.
Valento was the first of the three to score his first goal of the season, which came early in the second period while Owatonna was coming out of the first period with a 1-0 lead.
Nearly two minutes into the period, Valento camped out in front of the net and was able to chip home a rebound shot from junior forward Thomas Herzog to help extend the Huskies then-lead up to 2-0.
Hooper’s goal served as the cherry on top of Owatonna’s shutout victory. Despite running time on the clock, the Huskies took one last shot with just a few seconds remaining in the third period.
Hooper received the puck from junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon, took a shot through traffic from the high slot and the puck managed to sneak its way past the Red Wing’s goaltender before the final buzzer sounded.
Senior forward Andrew Skov, junior defenseman Jack Strom and sophomore forward Zach Knott may not have celebrated their first goals of the season, but all contributed with their first few goals of the year.
Skov opened the scoring with Owatonna’s lone goal in the first period after sniping the top-left corner just above the goaltender’s shoulders from the bottom of the faceoff circle for his second goal of the season.
Knott netted his third goal of the season nearly two minute’s after Valento’s goal in the second period. He flew into the offensive zone, gliding straight past the defenseman and gave the Red Wing netminder no time to react before crossing him and burying the puck into the net.
Strom scored his second goal of the season while the Huskies were on a 4-on-3 power play. Simply skating towards the net in the high slot, a screen from senior forward Benjamin Bangs took away the goalie’s sight of the puck and Strom was able to bury the wrist shot.
Owatonna’s leading scorer Andy Mitchell also got involved offensively by burying a breakaway, short-handed chance just over six minutes into the second period for his seventh goal of the season.
The Huskies recorded a total of eight goals, 16 assists and 24 points from 13 combined skaters, while out-shooting Red Wing 32-5 (8-2, 15-3, 9-0) and going 3-for-6 on power play opportunities.
Fitch’s two goals, two assists for four points led the team. A goal and two assists for Strom and three assists for Herzog followed for three points each. Broderick Goodnature, Joseph Webster and Mark Spurgeon all recorded two assists for two points, while Mitchell tallied a goal and an assist for his two points. Mazariego (goal), Skov (goal), Valento (goal), Knott (goal), Bangs (assist) and Jackson Kath (assist) all produced one point each.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten started in net for the Huskies and picked up the shutout by making saves on all five shots faced, while also helping keep Red Wing scoreless on its five power play chances.
Now sitting at 6-8 on the season, the Huskies will close out the week with back-to-back road games. Owatonna travels to play Mankato West on Thursday night and travels to face Rochester Century on Saturday afternoon.