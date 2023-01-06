(BP GBB) Shawntee Snyder

Blooming Prairie's Shawntee Snyder (22) drives past Waseca's Sam Azure (2) during the Blossoms' loss to the Bluejays. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waseca Bluejays clashed in a non-conference matchup inside Blooming Prairie High School Thursday night. Behind some tough defense, the Bluejays came out of Blooming Prairie with a 39-17 road victory.


(BP GBB) Sienna Fyksen

Blooming Prairie's Sienna Fyksen (5) looks to drive past Waseca's Callie Dufault (1) during the Blossoms' loss to the Bluejays. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments