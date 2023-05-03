Fresh off of the Hamline Elite Meet, Owatonna track and field got right back to work Tuesday, with the boys and girls team traveling to Winona for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against the Rochester Century Panthers and the hosting Winhawks.
A strong season for the boys and girls teams continued, as both teams finished in first place behind the boys’ 118 points and the girls’ 96 points. Winona finished second in both standings with 52 and 51 points respectively.
The boys team was dominant on the track after picking up nine first place finishes in track events.
Keanan Larson and Justin Gleason traded first place finishes in the 100-meter and the 200m dash with Larson’s top time of 11.25 second in the 100m and Gleason’s time of 22.56 seconds in the 200m.
David Smith (2:04.04), Jacob Ginskey (2:08.62) and Jack Sorenson (2:11.96) finished first, second and fourth in the 800m, Sorenson (4:38.34) and Trevor Hiatt (4:41.25) finished first and second in the 1,600m, Ty Svenby (11:18.49) finished first in the 3,200m and Seth Johnson recorded a pair of dominant first place finishes in the 110m hurdles (16.19s) and 300m hurdles (42.22s). The boys also added another pair of first place finishes with the 4x400 relay (3:37.99) and the 4x800 relay (8:47.12).
The girls team found plenty of success on the track with distance running, hurdles and relays.
Carsyn Brady, Kiara Gentz and Ava Cox went first, second and third in the girls 1,600m with Brady leading the way with the top time of 5:29.88. Kendra Melby and Anna Cox finished first and second in the 3,200m with times of 12:40.03 and 13:05.65. Clara Meier finished first in the 800m at 2:37.92 and Mckenna DuFrene swept first in the 110m and 300m hurdles with times of 17.31s and 50.86s. The girls 4x100 relay (52.13s), 4x200 relay (1:52.63) and 4x800 relay (10:25.89) all took first place.
Trever Schirmer and Mikah Elstad led the boys shot put and discus throw with a pair of first and second place finishes. Schirmer recorded the top throws of 52 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and 144 feet, nine inches in the discus. Eltad followed at 45 feet, seven inches and 136 feet, three inches.
Owen Korbel (5-10.00) and Noah Wellnitz (5-06.00) took first and second in the high jump, Cole Piepho (12-06.00) led Aidan Charles, Oran Dowling and Spencer Copeland in first, second, third and fourth place finishes in the pole vault, Gleason (22-05.00) added another first place finish in the long jump with Tristan Graham, Sharrif Abdullahi, Nolan Ginskey and Vicente Chavez following in second, third fourth and fifth.
The girls team was led in the field with a first place finish from Jozie Johnson in the long jump at 15 feet, 9.75 inches and a first and second place finish from Karrin Sackett and Emma Johnson in the pole vault at nine feet each. Kaitlyn Wasieleski and Nyalual Chan earned third place finishes in the girls shot put and discus throw respectively. Lauren Bangs and Anna Hilgendorf finished second and third in the high jump and Kendra Miller finished third in the triple jump.