The Medford Tigers hosted their third straight home match Tuesday night, as the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights visited. Medford was swept by K-W in three sets.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments