There was no shortage of gold inside the Medford High School gymnasium, as the Tigers celebrated Homecoming Week by hosting a volleyball game against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. The Tigers pulled through in front of the home crowd with a 3-1 victory.
Despite a loud crowd in favor of Medford, the Bulldogs found a late rally in the first set to catch up with the Tigers and managed to pull ahead at the very end to take a 27-25 victory and earn an early 1-0 lead.
Medford bounced back to win the second set 25-19 and rode the wave of momentum into a 25-17 win in the third set and a 25-15 win in the fourth set to secure the 3-1 victory.
“Our defense did a better job tonight adjusting once we got going and saw their offense,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “Proud of the girls tonight on how they played.”
The Tigers were led on offense by junior middle Annette Kniefel with 16 kills. Andrea bock added six kills, Tessa Underdahl added five kills, Payton Ristau added four kills, Addison Vandereide added three kills and Jenesis McGuire added one kill. Hailey Hemann racked up 32 set assists.
Bock led Medford defensively with 20 digs while being followed up by Hemann with 15 digs, Vandereide with 12, Ristau with nine, Kniefel and Adalia List with seven each, Underdahl with two and Morgan Jones with one. Vandereide led with four ace blocks.
JWP was led on offense by a pair of 10-kill nights from sophomore Lilly Strauss and senior Raquel Fischer. Jessa Westphal added seven kills and three aces, Paige Walz added three kills and Aubrey Weedman and Claire Walz added two kills each. Weedman led in assists with 20 and was joined by Nevaeh Weimert with four.
Sophomore libero Brielle Bure led the Bulldogs defense with 14 kills and was followed by Weedman with 13 digs. Weimert had nine digs, Westphal had five digs, Strauss had four digs, Fischer and Paige Walz had three each, Isabelle Rider and Lexie Dahlberg had two each and Alison Olson had one. Claire and Paige Walz both recorded two blocks while Westphal and Fischer had one block each.
Medford will look to build off the win on Tuesday when it hosts a strong Kenyon-Wanamingo team while JWP prepares to compete in a tournament hosted by Tri-City United.