Payton Ristau

Medford senior right side hitter Payton Ristau (10) prepares to serve the ball during the Tigers' homecoming game against JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

There was no shortage of gold inside the Medford High School gymnasium, as the Tigers celebrated Homecoming Week by hosting a volleyball game against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. The Tigers pulled through in front of the home crowd with a 3-1 victory.

Vandereide and Bock

Medford sophomore Addison Vandereide (8) and senior Andrea Bock (17) attempt to block the ball against JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

