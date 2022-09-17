The Medford Tigers returned home Friday night to host the Lester Prairie Bulldogs. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 on the season following a 31-14 loss to the Bulldogs.
Going into halftime, Medford and Lester Prairie were tied at 8-8, but the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the second half.
The Tigers are still hunting for their first win of the season and will look to do so on Friday, Sept. 23, when they travel to Winthrop to take on Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.