The Medford Tigers traveled to North Alexander Park in Faribault to play one of their rescheduled games against the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. The Tigers fell on the road 10-9 behind a seventh inning game-winning run from the Cardinals.
The hosting Cardinals jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through two innings thanks to one run scored in the first and four runs scored in the second. The Tigers got on the board with two runs in the third inning, but Bethlehem canceled it with two runs of its own in the fourth.
Once the fifth inning hit, the Tigers hit their stride and posted five runs to tie the game up at 7-7. The stalemate continued into the six inning at 9-9 with both teams scoring two runners, but it was the Cardinals that would break the tie with a game-winning, walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Junior third baseman Josie Witter, first baseman Josie Schell and left fielder Jenesis McGuire led Medford in batting behind two hits each. Witter recorded a double and a team-leading three RBIs.
Lydia Krenske added one hit and two RBIs, Mackenzie Velishek and Tessa Underdahl added one hit and one RBI each and Hailey Chambers and Jade Laue added one hit each.
In the circle, Velishek pitched all six innings and posted five strikeouts while surrendering 17 hits, 10 runs and no walks.
Following road games against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday and Waseca on Tuesday, the Tigers will make their return home Thursday when they host Maple River.