The Medford Tigers returned home Tuesday to host Bethlehem Academy and ultimately fell 10-2 to the Cardinals, despite a strong start.
Bethlehem Academy scored one run to open the game, but Medford responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a brief 2-1 lead. The Cardinals rallied back in the top of the second inning with four runs to take control. The Tigers struggled getting runners to score as Bethlehem Academy scored two more in the fourth and fifth innings and one in the sixth.
Jenesis McGuire and Makinley Smith led the Tigers with two hits each while Grace Keller, Mackenzie Velishek, Josie Schell, Hailey Chambers and Jade Laue all recorded one hit each. Lydia Krenske drew two walks. Keller and Krenske scored the two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Velishek pitched all seven innings for Medford and recorded one strikeout while allowing 15 hits, 10 runs and one walk.
The Tigers go on the road to face New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday and return home on Saturday to host Blue Earth Area.
Baseball: Randolph 10, Medford 0
Medford had a tough task in front of it as the Tigers went on the road to face Class A’s No. 4 ranked Randolph Rockets.
The Rockets lived up to the ranking after piling on 10 runs while the Tigers were led scoreless.
They’ll look to bounce back from the loss on Thursday when they host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva to close out their week.