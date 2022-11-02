When the Medford Tigers stepped off the court inside the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Tuesday night, they could at least take solace in the fact that they put up a strong fight in their final match of the 2022 season.
Tuesday night’s Section 1AA quarterfinal matchup wasn’t supposed to be anywhere easy for the Tigers, who entered into the section tournament as the No. 8 seed. They managed to beat No. 9 Blooming Prairie 3-0 the round before, but faced a roadblock to the semifinals in the form of top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The No. 1 Z-M Cougars possess a distinct height advantage in front of the net compared to most teams with six players standing five foot, 10 inches or taller. Combined with powerful swings and great blocking, it was going to be a fought, uphill battle for the Tigers.
“(Zumbrota-Mazeppa) is a great team, I have to give them credit, they have a strong offense,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “We worked hard to put a plan in place, but when you have that many hitters, not just one go-to hitter, it’s hard to focus on one of their hitters when they have three coming at you all the time.”
Yet out of the gates, Medford kept it close.
Trading point for point in the early stages in the first Set, the Tigers kept things with one to two points at worst. It wasn’t until the Cougars got a little separation that led to a Medford timeout at 13-8 where the Tigers started falling behind.
But right out of the timeout, the Tigers clawed back and brought it back within one point multiple times as things got closer to the end of the set. They’d managed to bring it within one at 16-15 before the Cougars jumped out to a 20-15 lead before closing out the first set 25-16.
The second set didn’t go as smoothly as the Tigers were hoping for after going down 5-1 to open the set. Zumbrota-Mazeppa turned it into a 10 point lead at 15-5 and 17-5 before closing out the set up 13 points for a 25-12 victory.
Backs against the wall in the third set, Medford started out down 1-0 but quickly responded with a kill from senior right side hitter Payton Ristau. This sparked a similar run to the first set with points being traded back and forth.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am,” Underdahl said. “We tried to make adjustments, it just seemed like everywhere we tried to take away, they’d go the other direction.”
Zumbrota-Mazeppa managed to get a two to three point cushion before forcing a Medford timeout at 10-6. But right out of the timeout, the Cougars upped the lead to 13-6.
The Tigers cut the lead to 16-11 before the top-seeded Cougars rattled off a 9-0 run to close out the third and final set with a 25-11 victory and signaling the end of Medford’s season.
It’s a bittersweet moment for the Tigers, who were stuck having to say goodbye to an important senior core that’s helped lead the team on and off the court, whether they were veterans of the lineup or in their first stint on varsity..
“The seniors wrote a great story, they battled hard all year, they’ve put a lot of time and effort into the program and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Underdahl said. “It’s just unfortunate their story is over now and hopefully they can build from here.”
Medford’s seniors include outside hitter Andrea Bock, right side hitter Jenesis McGuire, defensive specialist Adalia List, right side hitter Payton Ristau, defensive specialist Isis Walters, middle blocker Reagan Sutherland and outside hitter Morgan Jones.
But if there’s a silver lining to the season for the Tigers, they’ve found an established, young core that can help lead them for years to come.
The roster turnover from the 2021 season into the 2022 season saw some doors of opportunity open up for some of the younger players that didn’t get to see a whole lot of time last season.
Junior middle Annette Kniefel and sophomore outside Addison Vandereide took big steps forward to lead the Tigers in front of the net. Sophomore Hailey Hemann stepped in and took over the setting role while junior Tessa Underdahl provided some help on the outside.
“You hate to see your senior class go,” Underdahl said. “But knowing we have a core coming back next year, it hopefully gives them some excitement knowing they’re not done and their story has yet to be written.”