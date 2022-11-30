Tuesday night was supposed to help provide one of the first opportunities to take a look at area basketball teams.
Unfortunately, mother nature and the harsh reminder that we’re entering into the winter months put a brief hold on that, with the Medford and Blooming Prairie girls having to postpone their respective Tuesday night games, due to snow and road conditions.
Thursday night will provide another opportunity to get back out on the hardwood, as more area basketball is slated to take place, barring no more weather interruptions. Here’s what to look forward to.
Owatonna at Mankato East (Girls)
The Huskies are set to open their regular season Thursday and will do so on the road, as they’ll be hosted by the Mankato East Cougars.
Owatonna is coming off an 11-16 season with a 10-12 Big 9 Conference record. The Cougars accounted for two losses in both records after beating the Huskies 68-42 and 55-44 during the regular season.
Roster turnover hit the Huskies pretty hard and there’ll be plenty of fresh faces stepping out onto the court for Owatonna going into the 2022-23 season after graduating 10 total seniors from last season. The graduations also included starters Holly Buytaert, Ari Shornock, Hillary Harstaad, Lexi Mendenhall and Audrey Simon.
Mankato East went 25-6 last season, but lost All-Conference selections Mackenzie Schweim and Lexi Karge. The Cougars still return some talent to the team with All-Conference selection Peyton Stevermer and Honorable Mentions Ellie Edberg and Macy Birkholz.
Tipoff between Owatonna and Mankato East is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Mankato East High School.
Medford at Le Sueur-Henderson (Girls)
The Tigers missed out on their initial season opener on Tuesday when they were supposed to host Waseca, but will now open their season on the road against LeSueur-Henderson.
Medford is also dealing with some slight turnover in the roster after losing their five seniors from last season in MacKenzie Kellen, Clara Kniefel, Jazmyne Duncan, Erika Thurnau and Anna Sobrak.
With a young roster, the Tigers will look towards seniors Andrea Bock and Grace Keller to help lead the team behind their experience with the team while looking to some of the younger players to help step up when needed.
LeSueur-Henderson provides a good opportunity to start the season off right as the Giants had a down season in 2021-22 with a 3-24 overall record and started their 2022-23 season of with a 50-26 loss to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Tipoff between Medford and LSH is slated for 7:15 p.m. in LeSueur.
NRHEG vs Blue Earth Area (Boys)
The NRHEG boys are set to take the court for the first time and will get the chance to do so on their own home court in New Richland with Blue Earth coming to town.
While the Panthers miss some key seniors from the 2021-22 squad, including All-Conference Second Team selection Porter Peterson and All-Conference Third Team selection Tyrone WIlson, they can take solace in a strong junior class.
That junior class is led by returning All-Conference Honorable Mention Daxter Lee, who recorded nearly 14 points per game with 3.3 assists and nearly six rebounds per game as a sophomore. Fellow juniors Will Tuttle and Sam Olson also return to help strengthen the junior class.
Blue Earth is coming off a 12-13 season, which included a 64-57 regular season loss to the Panthers, while NRHEG finished 15-11 overall.
Tipoff between NRHEG and BEA is set for 7:15 p.m. in New Richland.