(Owatonna Boys Hockey) Owen Beyer FARM

Owatonna junior forward Owen Beyer (11) is one of the top returning point producers going into the season opener between the Huskies and the Farmington Tigers. (file photo/southernminn.com)

GAME: Owatonna Huskies (0-0-0) vs Farmington Tigers (0-0-0), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments