GAME: Owatonna Huskies (0-0-0) vs Farmington Tigers (0-0-0), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
RECENT RESULTS: Tuesday marks the season opener for the Huskies and the Tigers.
LAST MATCHUP: Owatonna and Farmington faced off on Dec. 3, 2021, in the Huskies’ second game of the 2021-22 season. The Tigers won 4-7 on their home ice at the Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.
1. Making good use of the scrimmages
It’s not a secret that the Huskies saw a lot of roster turnover from the 2021-22 team and that they’re going to be looking towards a lot of new faces to step up on the varsity roster healing into the 2022-23 season. But even though some we’re getting their first glimpse at varsity hockey through Owatonna’s preseason scrimmages, the Huskies liked some of what they saw out of the reloaded roster.
They matched up against other teams, including the likes of Albert Lea and Shakopee, that have plenty of returning experience and played their scrimmage games against those teams pretty close. Despite the fact that Farmington won the matchup from last season, the Tigers struggled afterwards with a final record of 8-16-1. Owatonna has found that its roster has to drive to win, now it’s time to step out on home ice and prove it against a Section 1AA foe.
2. Looking for new goal scorers
One thing is going to be true for both teams going into Tuesday night: some new goal scorers are going to need to step up. Between the Huskies and the Tigers, junior forward Owen Beyer was the most solidified goal scorer returning from the 2021-22 season, where Beyer posted 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 26 games for Owatonna. Per MN Boys Hockey Hub, Farmington’s leading returner from last season is current senior forward Kyler Schwamb, who put up six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 25 games.
There was plenty turnover from both teams that’ll impact goal scoring this season with the likes of Tanner Stendel (13 goals, 10 assists), Caleb Vereide (11 goals, 13 assists) and Casey Pederson (10 goals, 17 assists) graduating for Owatonna and Hayden Sanborn (eight goals, four assists), Dominic Vogel (eight goals, eight assists) and Ryan Holmstrom (eight goals, 16 assists) having graduated from Farmington.
3. New look between the pipes
Owatonna and Farmington are going to get some new looks in net on both ends of the ice with the starting goaltenders from the last matchup having moved on. Then-senior Preston Meier recorded 24 saves on 31 shots for the Huskies and then-sophomore Nick Fuller recorded 24 saves on 28 shots for the Tigers. Meier has since graduated and Fuller isn’t on Farmington’s roster, so neither will be in net on Tuesday.
The Huskies are turning to the goalie tandem of senior Porter Kuchenbecker and junior Brennan Sletten to take over on varsity and the Tigers returned seniors Mitch Getting (1-1, 40 saves, .833 SV%) and Jack McGregor (1-4-1, 162 saves, .880 SV%) from their 2021-22 roster.