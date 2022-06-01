When junior right fielder Ethan Thompson stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the third inning, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers were hoping to take advantage of a golden opportunity.
Alex Dobberstein was on third, Tyrone Wilson was right behind him on second and Sam Olson just reached first base after drawing a walk. Thanks to some tough winds, hits weren't coming nearly as often on other sides.
But with two strikes in the count, Thompson put some power in his swing and launched the ball towards the deep left-center gap. The Minnesota Valley Lutheran center fielder attempted to track it down, but the ball dropped just past him. Thompson flew around the bases for a three-RBI triple in arguably one of the biggest plays of the game for an eventual 5-2 win for No. 2 seeded NRHEG in its first game of the Section 2AA playoffs.
“That’s the best ball he’s hit all year and good for Ethan; he’s worked hard all season,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “That’s an at bat where it paid off for all his hard work. He stayed with it, stayed on it.”
In one of the first home playoff games in New Richland in nearly 10 years, the Panthers remained disciplined on both sides of the field to fend off an underdog No. 10 seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran team fresh off a 4-0 shutout over No. 7 Waseca.
Thompson’s hit paid its dividends in NRHEG’s eventual three-run victory and capped off one of its most important offensive innings.
In the second inning, the Panthers were able to load the bases up with two outs after Jackson Chrz made it to first on a fielder’s choice and Thompson advancing Chrz to third and himself to second on a shallow pop fly.
With runners on second and third, the visiting Chargers elected to stay on the cautious side of things and intentionally walked NRHEG’s recent Division I commit Andrew Phillips to load up the bases for Daxter Lee.
Lee drilled one to center field for a potential game-breaking hit, but the center fielder made the play. So when Thompson’s hit landed, the Panthers made good on a missed opportunity just an inning prior.
“I think Daxter hit two balls about as hard as a kid can hit a ball right to center field a couple of times and they were playing deep,” Lee said.
Just before Thompson gave NRHEG a then 5-1 lead, Chrz grounded one to the shortstop, who attempted to make a play at home in hopes of getting Wilson out, but the throw home slipped away from the catcher and gave NRHEG the go-ahead run.
The Chargers offense started out on the right foot by scoring one run in the top of the first thanks to a potential third out being dropped at first from a difficult scoop and throw from Wilson. He ended up making up the run in the bottom inning by hitting an RBI single and driving Lee in from second base.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran also had its own shot at having the bases loaded right after NRHEG’s four-run third inning. A dropped strike three and error on the throw to first, followed by a pair of walks loaded things up for the Chargers.
Lee was about to pitch out of the jam and hold the visitors scoreless, but another dropped strike three got away from senior catcher Ben Schoenrock and the MVL runner on third beat the ball to the plate and cut it within three runs.
Despite the one run scored, NRHEG was able to avoid any major damage to the scoreboard and held the rest of the runners away from home plate. Lee responded by having a one-two-three fifth inning and back-to-back outs in the sixth inning before the pitch count swapped him out for Chrz, who wasted little time closing out the game.
“[Chrz] has really solidified a role as a closer for us and being a sophomore with a limited amount of varsity experience, he’s really stepped up for our team this spring,” Lee said. “I’m just so proud of him.”
The Panthers closed out the final out in the sixth and recorded three quick outs in the top of the seventh to secure their spot in the next round of Section 2AA play, where they’ll face the same team that knocked them out last season: No. 3 seeded Sibley East.
Sibley East advanced after beating up on No. 6 seeded Blue Earth Area 13-3 in Gaylord. Last season, then-No. 4 Sibley East knocked No. 12 NRHEG down into elimination play in an 8-0 loss for the Panthers. They matched up again after Sibley East lost to No. 1 Belle Plaine and ended NRHEG’s season with a 13-3 win over the Panthers.
“[Sibley East] is very well-coached and I know it’s going to be a tough game,” Lee said. “It’s going to be a real good game. We have to play as perfect as we can be and if that happens, we’re going to be right in there at the end no matter what.”
NRHEG will seek redemption and continue the hunt for a section title when it hosts Sibley East on Thursday.