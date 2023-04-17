Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Baseball
Owatonna at Faribault, 5 p.m.
NRHEG at Tri-City United, 5 p.m.
Softball
Owatonna vs Faribault, 5 p.m.
Medford at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG vs Blue Earth Area, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Owatonna (girls) at Lakeville South, 4 p.m.
Medford, Blooming Prairie at Medford Invite, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Waseca, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Owatonna vs Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Owatonna vs Rochester Mayo, 4:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Owatonna at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Maple River, 5 p.m.
NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna vs Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Medford vs Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG vs United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Hayfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Owatonna vs Academy of Holy Angels, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at JWP, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Medford at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Medford vs Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Tri-City United, 4 p.m.
Owatonna (boys) at Stillwater, 3:30 p.m.
Owatonna (girls) at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Owatonna vs Rochester Century (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Owatonna vs Lakeville South, 2 p.m.
Blooming Prairie hosts Invitational, 10 a.m.
Owatonna at Austin triangular, 9 a.m.
