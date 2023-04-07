Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Boys Tennis
Owatonna hosts Rosemount, St. Paul Harding, 10:30 a.m./3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Baseball
Medford at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
NRHEG vs Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Owatonna vs Austin, 5 p.m.
Medford at Waseca, 5:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG vs Blue Earth Area, 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Austin, 5 p.m.
Medford vs Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Owatonna at Faribault Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Medford, Blooming Prairie at Stewartville Invite, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at True Team meet (United South Central), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Owatonna vs Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Waseca, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Owatonna at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Owatonna vs Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Medford vs United South Central, 5 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Medford at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Medford at Kasson-Mantorville Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Decorah Tournament, 1 p.m.
NRHEG home meet, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 6 p.m.
NRHEG at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Irondale meet, 4:15 p.m.
Medford, Blooming Prairie at Triton meet, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Lakeville South, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
NRHEG vs ML-GHEC, noon
Owatonna at Rochester Century (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Blooming Prairie at Hayfield Invite, 10 a.m.
Owatonna hosts Mankato East, Red Wing, 9 a.m./1 p.m.
