Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
SATURDAY JAN. 21
Wrestling
Owatonna at East Ridge Tournament, 9 a.m.
Medford at LCWM Tournament, 10 a.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie), NRHEG at Westfield Invitational (Hayfield HS), 10 a.m.
Boys Hockey
Owatonna at Hastings, 3 p.m.
Dance
Owatonna at Big 9 Conference Meet (Rochester Mayo HS), noon
MONDAY, JAN. 23
Boys Basketball
Owatonna vs Winona, 7:30 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM JAN. 3)
Girls Basketball
Owatonna at Winona, 7:30 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM JAN. 23)
Medford at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Rochester Century, 7 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM JAN. 19)
Adaptive Floor Hockey
Owatonna vs Mankato (Owatonna MS), 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Medford at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY JAN. 26
NRHEG vs Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Mankato West, 7 p.m.
Owatonna hosts Mankato West, Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Medford vs Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7 p.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Clair, 5 p.m.
NRHEG at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Owatonna at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY JAN. 27
Owatonna vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Dover-Eyota, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Owatonna hosts Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Blooming Prairie vs Cotter Schools, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Cotter Schools, 3 p.m.
Owatonna at Rochester Century, 12:45 p.m.
Owatonna vs Hastings, 3 p.m.
Owatonna at Kasson-Mantorville Tournament, 9 a.m.
Medford, Westfield (Blooming Prairie) at Lace City Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.