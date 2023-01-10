Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Boys Basketball
Owatonna at Northfield, 7:30 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM DEC. 22)
Medford vs LeSueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
NRHEG at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM NOV. 29)
Blooming Prairie at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM NOV. 29)
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Northfield, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
NRHEG vs Medford, 7 p.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) vs WEM/JWP, St. Clair/Loyola (at JWP HS), 5 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Owatonna vs Rochester Century, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Owatonna vs Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Medford at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Owatonna vs Bloomington Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Owatonna at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Blooming Prairie at Wabasha-Kellogg, 1:30 p.m.
Medford vs Waseca, 7:15 p.m. (RESCHEDULED FROM NOV. 29)
NRHEG at Kasson-Mantorville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Owatonna at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invite, 10 a.m.
Medford, NRHEG at Stewartville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) at Farmington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Owatonna at Lakeville North Invite, noon
Owatonna at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.
Dance
Owatonna at Anoka Invitational, 2:45 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 16
Medford vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna vs Rosemount, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
Owatonna vs Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Medford at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m.
