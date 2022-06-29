Dartts Park saw its fair share of baseball action on Tuesday night, as the Owatonna VFW 10 team hosted Austin, and Legion Post 77 hosted Mankato American. Both squads walked away with victories thanks to a pair of walk off hits from VFW’s Nathan Theis and Post 77’s Drew Kretlow.
Owatonna VFW 4, Austin 3
VFW took to the field first and ended up having to settle things in extra innings against Austin with a 3-3 tie after seven.
The teams traded off two-run innings in the first after Austin benefited from a two-RBI single up the middle to take an early 2-0 lead.
Theis kicked things off by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a Mitch Seykora grounder to the shortstop. Ethan Armstrong drove Theis in and put Seykora on third with an RBI-single into right field.
Tayte Berge tied things up with a sac fly to the center fielder, which gave Seykora a chance to tag up and cross home.
The tied ballgame didn’t last long as Austin struck with another run in the top of the second.
Owen Beyer got things going in the bottom of the sixth inning after a bunt attempt got him on first. Beyer stole second and gave VFW a potential game-tying run with two outs.
Noah Truelson singled into center field and advanced Beyer to third to keep the rally alive. Caleb Dibble stepped into the box as the No. 9 batter and RBI-singled into right field to score Beyer and tie things, which ultimately forced extra innings.
Michael Reinardy pitched out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam with a strikeout on a 2-1 count to keep Austin off the scoreboard in the top of the eighth.
Carson Krenke started the bottom of the eighth by dropping a ball down into left field and turned it into a leadoff double. A pop fly and a strikeout brought Theis back up to the plate.
On a 1-1 count, Theis hit a line drive on the third pitch and the ball just missed the second baseman and allowed Krenke to round third and score the game-winning run on Theis’ walk off RBI-single.
Owatonna Legion 6, Mankato American 5
Almost immediately following Theis’ walk off hit and Krenke’s winning run, Post 77 was getting ready to take to the field to warm up for its game against Mankato American.
A couple of steals and a passed ball to take home, along with a triple and a deep sac fly put Mankato up 2-0 early.
Owatonna responded with Ayden Walter reaching second after an outfielder dropped his lead off hit. He stole third and scored on a past ball to bring it within one run. Matt Seykora drew a walk and the throw to second on a Caleb Vereide grounder went wide, which put Seykora on third instead of being a force out. Teagun Ahrens drove him home to tie it with an RBI-single.
Runs were traded in the fourth inning after Mankato earned a double, which the runner ended up on third with a passed ball, and a grounder to third that scored the runner on the throw to first. Owatonna loaded the bases up with one out and a fielder’s choice allowed Kretlow to score.
American got runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fifth inning and proceeded to score both on an RBI-double to go up 5-3.
Briley Highfield brought the game back within one run in the bottom of the sixth by recording an RBI single into left field with Chris Homuth on third.
With its backs against the wall, Post 77 started their rally in the bottom of the seventh after a Matt Seykora grounder turned into an overthrow at first, which allowed Seykora to slide into second with one out.
Caleb Vereide followed it up by ripping a ball down the third baseline to drive in Seykora and tie the game up on an RBI double.
Mankato swapped pitchers, but it resulted in a wild pitch that advanced Vereide to third as the potential walk off run. With two outs, Homuth drew a walk to put runners on the corners with Kretlow stepping into the box.
Kretlow watched the first pitch go high and inside for a ball, foul tipped the second pitch and watched the third pitch for a strike to bring the count to 2-1. On the fourth pitch, Kretlow hit a hard grounder to first and the ball slipped past the first baseman, allowing Vereide to score the walk off run.
In the span of a couple hours Owatonna VFW and Owatonna Legion Post 77 both recorded wins thanks to a walkoff hit from Nathan Theis and the winning run from Carson Krenke for VFW and the walkoff hit from Drew Kretlow and the winning run from Caleb Vereide for Post 77.