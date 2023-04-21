Andrea Bock has certainly left her mark on the Medford girls basketball program, and the Tigers’ now-former senior guard and team captain is moving on to the collegiate rank. She signed Friday to play basketball with the Luther College Norse nearly 120 miles away in Decorah, Iowa.

Bock signing

Medford senior Andrea Bock is joined signs to play basketball at Luther College. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Andrea Bock FT

Medford senior guard Andrea Bock shoots a free throw during a 2022-23 regular season game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Bock closed out her career as Medford's sixth all time leading scorer. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bock family

Medford senior Andrea Bock is joined by her family during her signing ceremony to play basketball at Luther College. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bock teammates

Medford senior Andrea Bock is joined by her teammates during her signing ceremony to play basketball at Luther College. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Andrea Bock REB

Medford senior guard Andrea Bock comes up with a rebound during a 2022-23 regular season game. Bock earned multiple All-Conference honors while playing for the Tigers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

