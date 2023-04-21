Andrea Bock has certainly left her mark on the Medford girls basketball program, and the Tigers’ now-former senior guard and team captain is moving on to the collegiate rank. She signed Friday to play basketball with the Luther College Norse nearly 120 miles away in Decorah, Iowa.
Bock made an initial visit to Luther College and met with the Norse women’s basketball staff during April of 2022, which helped get the ball rolling with her decision to ultimately sign to play there.
But it was when she took another visit to Decorah over the most recent winter break near the start of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season that she knew Luther College was the spot for her.
“I settled on Luther because I liked the small campus, it felt like home and the coaching staff is awesome down there,” Bock said on her decision. “I went and I just knew it was meant to be. [Decorah] is a really beautiful city and I feel like it’s not too far from home, but not too close to home.”
As a soon-to-be incoming freshman, Bock is leaning towards a potential major in finance while attending Luther, but is also open to other options while she’s there.
She joins a Luther College women’s team that’s currently on a rise following a 1-10 2020-21 season. The Norse jumped up to a 10-17 overall record in 2021-22 and most recently finished with a winning record of 14-13 this winter while Bock helped lead the Tigers’ in her senior season.
During her time at Medford High School, Bock has gotten to see the different sides of high school basketball with the Tigers, who’ve recorded winning seasons with strong rosters from the 2017-18 season to her All-Conference Second Team seasons as a sophomore and a junior in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
“She’s a great listener and she’ll take any kind of criticism you give her and turn it and use it,” said Medford girls head coach Mark Kubat on coaching Bock. “We were bummed that she didn’t get 1,000 (career points). If she stayed healthy, she’d have a good shot at 1,000. But it’s still a big deal, she’s still the No. 6 scorer all-time and especially, as of late, we’ve had some good kids coming through.”
The 2022-23 girls basketball season was a little more different than what the Tigers were expecting with a young roster featuring one eighth grader, four freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
Bock, alongside senior guard Grace Keller, stepped up as the two senior captains and worked with the future of the Medford girls basketball program, which included Bock being able to play out her senior year alongside sister and sophomore guard Amanda Bock.
“It was really fun,” Bock said of having Amanda as a teammate. “I never really expected it because we’ve always just kind of had usually a pretty big program and a lot of girls out, this year we just didn’t. It really meant a lot because it’s different to have someone that close to you on the court with you.”
She departs with the Tigers having been a Gopher Conference All-Conference Second Team selection as a sophomore and junior, while also being an All-Conference selection this past season after averaging 11.5 points per game and finishing as Medford’s sixth all-time leading scorer.
Now all that’s left for Bock to do is just enjoy the rest of her senior year at Medford as she prepares to dress for the Norse this upcoming winter.