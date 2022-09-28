The Owatonna boys soccer team went out on the road to Rochester Tuesday night to take on the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Despite falling behind in the first half, the Huskies prevailed 2-1 with help from senior midfielder Ty Svenby.
According to Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa, the Rockets got on the board first by scoring the first half's only goal around 10 minutes into the game and leaving the Huskies in a 1-0 deficit going into half.
Svenby tied the game up nearly 12 minutes into the second half, scoring off a penalty kick.
Nearly eight minutes later, sophomore midfielder Zach Knott found Svenby, who rifled a shot in for the game-winning goal.
"Ball was bouncing from about 18-20 yards out, Zach Knott laid a pass off to Ty and he maybe hit the shot of his life," Waypa said. "He beat the keeper in the upper corner and that was the game winner. We played well defensively."
The win keeps the Huskies (9-3-1, 6-1-1 Big 9) afloat nearing the top of the Big 9 Conference and continues to give them a good shot at earning a top seed going into Section 1AAA play with postseason play rapidly approaching.
Owatonna will have a couple of important match ups coming up, which begins Thursday night when the Huskies host the Mankato West Scarlets (5-3-2, 2-2-2 Big 9) before facing Mankato East (5-6-1, 4-4-1 Big 9) on the road next Tuesday.