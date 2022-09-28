Ty Svenby RJM

Owatonna senior midfielder Ty Svenby (6) scored both goals in the Huskies' 2-1 comeback victory over Rochester John Marshall. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys soccer team went out on the road to Rochester Tuesday night to take on the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Despite falling behind in the first half, the Huskies prevailed 2-1 with help from senior midfielder Ty Svenby.

