Senior midfielder Ty Svenby (6) moves the ball down the field during the Huskies' 1-0 OT win over Rochester John Marshall. Svenby assisted on Blake Burmeister's game-winning goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The temperatures were near freezing, but there was nothing that could put a hold on the pure excitement of the Owatonna Huskies sprinting down the sidelines toward family and friends Thursday night, after defeating Rochester John Marshall 1-0 in overtime.
When it comes to the Section 1AAA playoffs, anything can happen when you mix in a loaded field of competition from top to bottom, along with Mother Nature’s harsh reminder that winter is coming.
The Huskies have known all along that just one kick going the opposition’s way could be what ends their season, so much like the quarterfinal game against Northfield, it’s all about getting the ball into the back of the net any way possible.
It just so happens that between the No. 2 seeded Huskies and the visiting No. 3 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets, the first and only goal would have to come in overtime after a scoreless 80 minutes of play on the pitch at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Owatonna wasted little time putting in the overtime golden goal. After stating the first overtime period with the ball, senior midfielder Ty Svenby played the ball into JM territory and the Huskies were able to draw a free kick from just outside the box.
Svenby took the free kick, which he played into the box and right in front of the Rockets’ goal. Senior defender Blake Burmeister was the only player in the air for a potential header. The keeper went right, but the ball off of Burmeister’s header went left and into the corner of the goal.
In less than a minute of the start of overtime following a scoreless 80 minutes of play, Svenby and Burmeister helped the Huskies punch their tickets to the Section 1AAA championship game on Tuesday.
The only thing standing between the Huskies and a potential section championship is the Rochester Mayo Spartans, who were one of the three total teams to beat Owatonna in the regular season.
Mayo claimed the Big 9 title and the No. 1 seed for the Section 1AAA playoffs, so if the Huskies want to win the section title and punch their ticket into the state tournament, they’ll have to do so on the road.
Owatonna traveled to Mayo and played on the Spartans’ turf field back on Sept. 20 and ultimately lost 2-0. The Huskies have won seven consecutive games following that loss and have outscored opponents 21-5 since the loss to Mayo, which includes the quarterfinals win over Northfield and the semifinals win over John Marshall.
The Section 1AAA Championship game between Owatonna and Mayo is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rochester.