The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned to the Owatonna Middle School pool Thursday night to host the Faribault Falcons. The Huskies recorded several top finishes to record a 94-79 victory.
In the first event of the night, Owatonna claimed first and second in the 200 medley relay. The team of David Rhodes, Ryan Peterson, Matthew Larson and Carter Quam won the event at 1:46.55. Logan Flynn, Jackson Gleason, Isaiah Smith and Landen Fenlason took second place at 1:59.44.
Peterson, Flynn and Larson followed up the relay success with individual first place finishes with Peterson finishing first in the 200 free at 2:00.99, Flynn finishing first in the 200 IM at 2:20.32 and Larson finishing first in the 50 free at 23.62 seconds.
Cole Piepho kept the success rolling into diving as the Owatonna senior posted the only score above 200 for a first place finish behind his score of 210.45. Henry Hilgendorf took fourth place at 148.45 and Tegan Quam took fifth place at 114.85.
Right out of diving, Carter Quam and Isaiah Smith took first and second in the 100 fly. Quam finished first with a time of 1:00.44 and Smith followed him up with a time of 1:04.99. Larson followed them up with another individual first place finish with the top time of 51.27 seconds in the 100 free.
Rhodes led all the swimmers in the 500 free and blazed his way to a first place finish at 5:51.71, which beat out Faribault’s Viggo Baum in second place by nearly 32 seconds. Aiden Thurber and Connor McBroom followed them up with a third and fourth place finish respectively.
Peterson, Quam, Rhodes and Larson teamed back up for the 200 free relay and recorded their second first-place relay finish after posting the top time of 1:36.72. Peterson had little down time, as he went trite back to work and took first place in the 100 back with a time of 1:07.19.
Flynn, Rhodes and Smith recorded the second, third and fourth fastest times in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team of Evan Cole, Henry Hilgendorf, Phoenix Storm and Carter Quam finished out strong for the fastest time at 4:00.89 thanks to a late surge from Quam.
The junior varsity team also saw plenty of success with its 119-10 victory over the Falcons.
JV swept all of the relays with Addison Young, Tegan Quam, Fisher Merxbauer and Isaac Allen taking first in the 200 medley relay, Caiden Miller, Greyson Rhodes, Henrik Johnson and Peyton McNamee taking first in the 200 free relay and Jacob Gleason, Jackson Vogt, Faisal Farah and Jack Nelson taking first in the 400 free relay.
Individual JV first place finishers included Nelson (200 free), Logan Halverson (200 IM), Merxbauer (50 free), Finn Vieths (diving), Oscar Johnson (100 fly), Fenlason (100 free), McBroom (100 back) and Spencer Copeland (100 breast).
The Huskies will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Mankato East High School for the Mankato East Cougar Relays.