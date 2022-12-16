(OHS Boys Swim) Carter Quam - 100 fly

Owatonna’s Carter Quam competes in the 100 fly during the Huskies’ meet against Faribault. Quam ended up earning first place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned to the Owatonna Middle School pool Thursday night to host the Faribault Falcons. The Huskies recorded several top finishes to record a 94-79 victory.


(OHS Boys Dive) Henry Hilgendorf

Owatonna’s Henry Hilgendorf attempts one of his dives during the Huskies’ meet against Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Swim) David Rhodes - 500 free

Owatonna’s David Rhodes competes in the 500 free during the Huskies’ meet against Faribault. Rhodes ended up earning first place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Swim) Ryan Peterson - 100 back

Owatonna’s Ryan Peterson competes in the 100 back during the Huskies’ meet against Faribault. Peterson ended up earning first place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

