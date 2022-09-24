Cade Christianson

Blooming Prairie senior receiver Cade Christianson hauled in a 38-yard receiving touchdown during the Awesome Blossoms' win over WEM. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went out on the road to Waterville on Friday night to square off against the hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. The Blossoms picked up their third win of the season after defeating the Buccaneers 39-6 behind a strong first half of play.

