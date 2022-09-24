The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went out on the road to Waterville on Friday night to square off against the hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. The Blossoms picked up their third win of the season after defeating the Buccaneers 39-6 behind a strong first half of play.
Sophomore running back Cole Wangen got things started by rumbling his way into the end zone from 10 yards out for a rushing touchdown. Senior receiver Cade Christianson extended the lead when he hauled in a 38 yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brady Kittelson.
Wangen found the end zone for the second time with a seven yard rushing touchdown and Kittelson capped things off with a 13 yard touchdown connection through the air with junior receiver Cale Braaten.
The Blossoms led 32-0 at halftime and added seven more points in the third quarter. WEM broke the potential shutout victory after getting on the board with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Blooming Prairie’s offense finished with 260 total yards off 166 passing yards, 94 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Kittelson completed 13-of-16 pass attempts for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Wangen finished as the leading rushing with 94 yards and two touchdowns off 12 carries while Braaten added an extra 23 rushing yards. Christianson was the leading receiver with three receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Braaten also had three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. Sam Smith had two catches for 21 yards and Wangen had 37 receiving yards.
Defensively, the Blossoms limited WEM’s offense to 113 total yards, which includes only three passing yards.
Sophomore linebacker Alex Lea led the Blossoms in tackles with nine total while Bo Zwiener added eight tackles and Sam Pirkl and Christianson added five tackles each.
With two straight victories, the now 3-1 Awesome Blossoms look to continue the win streak on Friday, Sept. 30 when they go back out on the road to face St. Clair/Loyola.