The Owatonna Huskies were looking to ride off the wave of momentum from their home-opening, 11-8 victory over Rochester Mayo, but after 10 days between lacrosse games, the Huskies hosted and were defeated by the Northfield Raiders 14-7 behind a tough day defensively.
Northfield was quick to take the early lead in the first quarter, but the Huskies had a response ready from senior midfielder Preston Meier, who found his shooting lane and beat Northfield’s goalie to keep the game tied.
But in a blink of an eye, the Raiders rattled off three unanswered goals before senior attackman Lucas Jensen was able to get in front of Northfield’s net and make it 4-2 with under a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Spencer Klotz added another goal for Northfield, but the offensive surge from sophomore attackman Jack Strom was finally ready to emerge.
Strom rifled not one, but two goals during the second period, and suddenly the Huskies were back within a goal of Northfield. But the possession-dominant Raiders continued to camp out in Owatonna’s defensive zone, picked and chose their opportunities and it resulted in three straight goals to end the half.
Things were looking up for the Huskies to open the second half as Strom recorded his second two-goal quarter of the night, and with the defense limiting Northfield to just one goal, it became a manageable three-goal game.
What Owatonna wasn’t prepared for was the strongest surge of offense that the Raiders would see all night. Northfield was able to pour on five goals in the fourth quarter alone, while Strom had the only response for the Huskies by scoring his fifth of the game.
Strom led the Huskies attack in points with his five goals for five points, while Meier added one goal and two assists for five points, Jensen added one goal and one assist for two points, sophomore midfielder Caleb Hullopeter added two assists for two points and sophomore defenseman Mark Spurgeon added one assist for one point.
Senior midfielder Jack Sande won 11 of his 24 faceoffs for a 0.458 faceoff percentage, senior goalie Korbin Stricklin made 11 saves on 25 shots on goal and fellow senior goalie Elijah Mazariego made one save on the only shot he faced.
Owatonna will look to bounce back from the loss when it goes on the road Monday to Rochester, where the Huskies take on the Rochester Century Panthers.