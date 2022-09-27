...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The 2022-23 United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) season is officially underway for the Steele County Blades, who opened the season with a pair of road games and notched a 1-1 record after splitting their first two games.
Steele County Blades 5, Minnesota Blue Ox 2
The Blades traveled to the Coon Rapids Ice Center on Friday to take on the Minnesota Blue Ox in their season opener. Steele County winger Noah LaFleur netted a hat trick in the second period en route to a 5-2 victory over the hosting Blue Ox.
Center Brody Ward scored the first goal of the season nearly seven minutes in with assists from Trent Daly and Peyton Inks for the first points of the season. Minnesota tied things up nearly six minutes later thanks to winger Jared Petty.
The Blue Ox got whistled for an interference penalty four minutes into the second period and paved the way for LaFleur’s first goal on the power play. Seth Falkevitch earned the assist. Petty tied things up for the Ox not even 20 seconds later.
LaFleur scored goal No. 2 just over nine minutes in off an even-strength assist from Ward to put the Blades back on top, 3-2. Nearly two minutes later, Ward and Arturas Laurynavichus assisted on LaFleur’s hat trick goal just 12 seconds into a power play following a Minnesota high-sticking penalty.
Ward put the game away with his second goal of the night not even two minutes into the third period with Mason Friedrichs and Dylan Carlson being credited for the assists.
Blades’ goaltender Levi Preugschas started in net and posted 39 saves on 41 shots faced in his 60 minutes between the pipes.
Minnesota Mullets 3, Steele County Blades 1
Following the win over the Blue Ox, the Blades traveled to the Augsburg University Ice Arena to place the Minnesota Mullets in the first of two games.
The Mullets went up 1-0 nearly six and a half minutes into the first period before Laurynavichus found the equalizer and netted his first goal of the season to tie it at 1-1 just over nine minutes into the period.
Minnesota capitalized late on a power play opportunity five minutes into the second period and iced the game with an empty net goal just over a minute remaining in the third period.
Laurynavichus recorded Steele County’s lone point of his unassisted, even-strength goal. Elliot Wrigley posted 31 saves on 33 shots in net for the Blades.
Steele County will head back to the Augsburg University Ice Arena on Friday night for its second of the two games against the Mullets. The Blades will then travel to the Furniture-and-Things Community Event Center in Elk River to face the Minnesota Squatch on Saturday night.
Following the next two road games, the Blades will look forward to returning home to the Four Seasons Centre for a five-game home stretch that starts Friday, Oct. 7 against the Isanti Outlaws.