For several teams, the section championship meet signifies the end of the season. But not for Owatonna boys and girls cross country.
The Huskies will be represented in both Class AAA state championship meets with girls junior Carsyn Brady, girls freshman Kendra Melby, and boys senior Trevor Hiatt all earning state qualifying bids at the Section 1AAA championship meet.
Brady finished with Owatonna’s highest finish of the day by earning fourth place behind a time of 18 minutes, 54.60 seconds. Melby nearly an entire minute from her Big 9 time (20:02.71) and finished in eighth place with a time of 19:09.18. Hiatt led the boys team with a seventh place finish with a personal record of 16:05.29.
Among the three individual qualifiers, Brady is the veteran of the group as the lone back-to-back state qualifier with Melby and Hiatt both earning state qualifying bids for the first time. Despite that, the confidence levels are already rising in the Owatonna runners.
Brady also wasn’t alone when she qualified for the Class AAA meet as a sophomore. She qualified alongside teammate Anna Cox. This time around, she’ll be joined in the girls race with Melby.
“I was really excited, but I was really hoping to go as a team with my teammates because we really had a shot,” Brady said. “But I got to bring someone with me again, so that’s exciting.”
It’s a win-win situation for Brady and Melby since they know that they’ll have a training partner going into the race and for someone like Brady, who has experienced what competing in the state meet is like, she can also provide support to Melby, who will be running in it for the first time as only a freshman.
In terms of the boys race, Hiatt is the lone Owatonna runner and while he hasn’t competed in the state meet thus far, he’s already working off some familiarity with the state meet course in St. Olaf.
Owatonna ran in the St. Olaf High School Showcase earlier in the cross country season, which is the same exact location that Hiatt, Brady and Melby will be running in due time for the state meet. On top of that, Hiatt trained with then-seniors Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey when they qualified for the state meet last season.
“It’s great seeing (teammates finishing close behind), they push me each and every day,” Hiatt said of his teammates. “They always push me on workouts and they want to go up with me and they just keep pushing me each and every workout. They’ll help me push even harder to get ready for state.”
Being able to send three runners is a very bitter-sweet feeling for the boys and girls teams. On one hand, it’s nice to continue earning representation in the state meet with a loaded field of teams across Class AAA.
But on the other hand, they both missed out on opportunities to send much more than just three total runners.
State qualifying rules state that the top two teams in each section meet qualify as a team and the top six individual runners not on a state-qualifying team will earn individual bids.
The girls team ended up finishing in third place with 74 points and fell just three points shy of second place with Northfield qualifying as a team with 71 points in its second place finish.
What hurt the girls team the most is that they were without the help of seventh grader Leah Leckner, who wasn’t able to compete in the section meet.
Just a week ago, Leckner was the Huskies’ top runner with an eighth place finish at 19:20.69 in the Big 9 Conference meet. Even with no time drop considered, Leckner’s time would’ve slotted her in at 13th place in the Section 1AAA meet and could’ve helped the girls secure a top two finish, which would’ve qualified them as a team.
“It’s kind of a would’ve, should’ve, could’ve,” said girls head coach Dan Leer. “It’s the second meet where we were missing one of our top girls and everybody else just stepped up. We had to step up and we stepped up and got so close to pulling it off.”
Senior Kiara Gentz finished in 15th place with a time of 19:47.35 and just missed out on an individual qualifying bid. Gentz’ time placed as the ninth overall individual time and fell a few spots shy.
On the boys' end, they were hoping for a better finish in the leader board than their eventual fourth place team finish with 114 points. Hiatt secured the second individual qualifying spot, but fellow senior David Smith nearly joined him.
Smith finished 17th overall with a time of 16:42.42, but finished as the eighth overall individual time without including the team finishes from first place Lakeville North and second place Lakeville South.
“We were hoping to finish a little higher, but our fifth runner was hurt, so there was quite the gap between No. 4 and No. 5,” said boys coach David Chatelaine. “That kind of hurt the team, but what can you do? It’s stuff you can’t control. Looking ahead to the future, it’ll be a big loss losing David and Trevor, but we’ve got some good, young runners coming up.”
Other boys finishers included Leyton Williams (16:57.80) in 22nd, Jack Sorenson (16:59.67) in 23rd, Trey Hiatt (18:08.26) in 45th place, Dawson Levy (18:19.52) in 48th place and Tanner Smith (18:23.91) in 51st place.
Other girls finishers included Clara Meier (20:03.11) in 20th place, Ava Cox (20:17.96) in 27th place, Paige Thompson (20:40.22) 34th place and Harmony Piepho (20:41.87) in 37th place.
The boys junior varsity team finished second in the team standings with 81 points and was led by a sixth place finish from Ethan Borchert. Also finishing was Cole Piepho (12th), Finn Vieths (15th), Grayson Slotsve (25th), Gavin Caron (28th), Micah Gentz (36th), Kaiden Struss (37th), Nathan Seykora (52nd), Andres Contreras (65th), Lucas Mazariego (70th), Lowell Schultz (79th), Justin Gronli (81st), Cody Drever (82nd), Mason Myrom (88th), Ayoub Farah (128th) and Ryder Erdman (167th).
The girls junior varsity team finished fifth in the team standings with 139 points and was led by Kaitlin Bruessel’s 16th place finish at 21:25.16. Also finishing for the girls was Anna Cox (24th), Audrey Hudock (30th), Reegan Lindholm (37th), Clara Sennot (57th), Ellie Meiners (62nd), Mangiarotti (67th), Emily Jacobs (68th), Lucy Jacobs (71st), Olivia Vieths (72nd), Julia Kess (77th), Ella Zylstra (82nd), Annelies deBruin (83rd), Annika Moran (86th), Theresa Wunderlich (93rd), Ella Seykora (102nd), Isabella Schultz (111th), Micaela Fast (114th), Anna Hilgendorf (115th), Sophia Cook (121st), Anna Knoll (122nd), Avery Eichten (130th), Paisley Jacobson (136th), Elizabeth Holmes (138th), Raegann Mitchell (139th), Giorgia Danieli (146th), Ava Wilker (163rd), Karys Richardson (174th), Carlotta Lusuardi (180th) and Clara Lindenau (183rd).